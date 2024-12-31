Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: anderson cooper, andy cohen, cnn, new year's eve

New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Viewing Guide

Kicking off at 8 pm ET, here's everything you need to know to check out CNN's New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

If we're being honest? Having John Mayer on live via satellite while the singer/songwriter was in a Japanese cat bar and cat anuses were on display for all of the world to see is a high bar for Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen to clear this year. That said, we have no doubt that CNN's NYE dynamic duo will find a way – and then some. With that in mind, we have a look at what you can expect from CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen – a night set to be filled with music, laughter, live coverage from around the world, and some surprises along the way. In the viewing guide that follows, you can check out how, when, and where to tune in, who Cooper and Cohen have on tap to join them, what's happening on CNN before and after the primetime special, and much more – including Cooper and Cohen's recent one-on-one with Stephen Colbert.

What Time Does CNN's "New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen" Kick-Off? Cooper and Cohen get their eighth consecutive years as hosts underway beginning at 8 pm ET, live from New York City's Times Square.

Where Can I Watch CNN's "New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen"? The big night will air live on CNN and stream live on Max for subscribers and on CNN.com, CNN-connected TV, and mobile apps for pay TV subscribers.

Who's Set to Join CNN's "New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen"? Yeah, it's safe to say that CNN's dynamic duo has a pretty impressive lineup ready to roll:

Viewers can look forward to performances/appearances from Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (live from his residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas), Sting, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, Diplo, Lil Jon, Mickey Guyton (who will perform "Imagine" live from Times Square), and Patti LaBelle .

(live from his residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas), (who will perform "Imagine" live from Times Square), and . Along with CNN's Have I Got News For You hosts Roy Wood Jr., Amber Ruffin , and Michael Ian Black , comedians Whitney Cummings, Amy Sedaris, Sasheer Zamata, Ziwe , and Adam Devine are also on tap.

, and , comedians , and are also on tap. In addition, CNN reporters provide live coverage of celebrations across the country, including Richard Quest from the crowds in Times Square and inside Madame Tussauds, Randi Kaye from Key West, Florida, Stephanie Elam from Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas, and Gary Tuchman from Prescott, Arizona.

What's Going on Before/After CNN's "New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen"?

7:00 am ET : CNN correspondents kick off with live reports from various international cities as they ring in the new year worldwide.

: CNN correspondents kick off with live reports from various international cities as they ring in the new year worldwide. 2:45 pm ET : Laura Coates , live from London, and Boris Sanchez in Paris, will anchor CNN's coverage.

: , live from London, and in Paris, will anchor CNN's coverage. 12:30 am ET : CNN's Sara Sidner, Harry Enten , and Cari Champion will take over the celebration, counting down to the new year as the Central Time Zone rings in 2025 from Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.

: CNN's , and will take over the celebration, counting down to the new year as the Central Time Zone rings in 2025 from Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas. Throughout The Day & Night: CNN will also have correspondents covering New Year's Eve festivities in more than a dozen cities around the world. The lineup includes: Lynda Kinkade in Sydney, Mike Valerio in Seoul, Hanako Montgomery in Tokyo, Kristie Lu Stout in Hong Kong, Will Ripley in Bangkok, Bijan Hosseini in Tashkent, Becky Anderson in Dubai, Eleni Giokos in Athens, Melissa Bell in Paris, Larry Madowo in Luanda, Victoria Rubadiri in Nairobi, Pau Mosquera in Madrid, Isa Soares in London, Julia Vargas Jones in Rio de Janeiro, Brianna Keilar, Julia Chatterley, and Coy Wire in New York City.

What Do Our Hosts Have to Say About CNN's "New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen"? Here's a look at Cooper and Cohen discussing New Year's Eve, Cooper making the case for deserving a drink this year, and Cohen's desire to create content during their recent visit to CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Following that, Cohen got Cooper in the hot seat earlier this month for Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen – here's a look:

