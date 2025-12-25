Posted in: Current News, Netflix, NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: christmas, nfl

NFL Christmas Gameday Viewing Guide: Game Info, Snoop Dogg & More

Here's your viewing guide to Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday: Dallas Cowboys/Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions/Minnesota Vikings.

As we learned from last year's holiday edition, Netflix and the NFL definitely know how to do right by Christmas Day. That's right, the streaming service's NFL Christmas Gameday is back with a football double-header that sees the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Washington Commanders, and the Detroit Lions taking on the Minnesota Vikings. In addition, we've got Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party, Kelly Clarkson, and more coming our way – and Bleeding Cool has precisely what you need to get in on the festivities. Our viewing guide covers when and where to watch, who will be working soverage this year, what Snoop Dogg has planned for his halftime show, and more. Plus, we've dropped some fun previews along the way – here's a look:

What Time Does Netflix's "NFL Christmas Gameday" Get Underway?

The Christmas Day festivities kick off at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT with a live pregame show in Washington, D.C.

The Cowboys vs. Commanders kicks off at 1 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

The Lions vs. Vikings kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

How Can I Stream Netflix's "NFL Christmas Gameday"? To watch the NFL live on Christmas Day, you'll just need an active Netflix subscription — the games are included in all plans. Once you're signed in on any supported device, simply open Netflix and select the NFL Christmas Gameday 2025 stream to start watching.

Give Me a Rundown of the Schedule for Netflix's "NFL Christmas Gameday." Emmy and Grammy Award–winning superstar Kelly Clarkson will kick off the Netflix broadcast with a special performance of "Underneath the Tree."

Today's games will feature returning on-air talent such as father-son duo Ian and Noah Eagle, Netflix Sports Club's Kay Adams, and former NFL stars Drew Brees, Manti Te'o, and Nate Burleson, among others. New additions to the Christmas Day lineup include Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, Commanders star running back Austin Ekeler, and WWE superstar Seth Rollins, all of whom will ring in the holidays with cheer and expert football analysis.

Scott Hanson (NFL Redzone) and Kyle Long (former NFL offensive lineman, CBS Sports) will cover with studio support, while Gene Steratore (former NFL official and rules analyst, CBS Sports) will break down any close calls during both games.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

The Christmas Day festivities kick off at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT with a live pregame show in Washington, D.C., featuring:

Kay Adams (host, Up & Adams) as desk host

(host, Up & Adams) as desk host Austin Ekeler (Commanders' running back) as desk analyst

(Commanders' running back) as desk analyst Michael Irvin (three-time Super Bowl champion, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver, America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys ) as a desk analyst

(three-time Super Bowl champion, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver, ) as a desk analyst Devin McCourty (former defensive back, three-time Super Bowl champion, NBC) as desk analyst

Special guests on the broadcast will include comedians Bert Kreischer (Lucky) and Tom Segura (Bad Thoughts).

The in-game broadcast crew for the NFC East rivalry — streamed live globally on Netflix at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT — is:

Ian Eagle (CBS Sports, Amazon Prime Video) on play-by-play

(CBS Sports, Amazon Prime Video) on play-by-play Nate Burleson (former NFL wide receiver, CBS Sports and News) as analyst

(former NFL wide receiver, CBS Sports and News) as analyst Matt Ryan (former NFL quarterback, CBS Sports) as analyst

(former NFL quarterback, CBS Sports) as analyst Sara Walsh (NFL Network) with sideline reporting

(NFL Network) with sideline reporting Melanie Collins (CBS Sports) with sideline reporting

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

For the second game of the Christmas doubleheader, the live pregame show begins at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT from Minneapolis. It includes:

Jamie Erdahl (NFL Network) as desk host

(NFL Network) as desk host Manti Te'o (former NFL linebacker, NFL Network) as desk analyst

(former NFL linebacker, NFL Network) as desk analyst Brandon Marshall (former NFL wide receiver) as a desk analyst

Seth Rollins (WWE Superstar) will join the team in Minneapolis as a special guest on the broadcast.

The in-game broadcast crew for the NFC North matchup — kicking off live globally on Netflix at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT — is:

Noah Eagle (NBC Sports) on play-by-play

(NBC Sports) on play-by-play Drew Brees (former Super Bowl–winning quarterback, FOX) as analyst

(former Super Bowl–winning quarterback, FOX) as analyst AJ Ross (CBS Sports) with sideline reporting

(CBS Sports) with sideline reporting Dianna Russini (The Athletic) with sideline reporting

What's the Deal with "Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party"? Snoop Dogg headlines Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party during the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings matchup on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, streaming live globally on Netflix from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Along with Snoop, viewers can expect Lainey Wilson, Grammy Award–winning country superstar and reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year; EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the voices behind Netflix's smash-hit KPOP Demon Hunters; and surprise guests that Snoop is keeping under lock and key until game day.

Is Netflix's "NFL Christmas Gameday" Available Outside of the United States? The 2025 Christmas Day doubleheader will stream live globally on Netflix in English, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese, with the following international talent:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

French

Samyr Hamoudi (former NFL Europe player) on play-by-play

Philippe Gardent (former NFL linebacker, beIN SPORTS) as analyst

(former NFL Europe player) on play-by-play (former NFL linebacker, beIN SPORTS) as analyst German

Flo Hauser (DAZN, Seven.One Entertainment Group) on play-by-play

Nadine Nurasyid (American football coach, DAZN) as analyst

(DAZN, Seven.One Entertainment Group) on play-by-play (American football coach, DAZN) as analyst Spanish

Miguel Gurwitz (Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video) on play-by-play

Rolando Cantú (Prime Video, Telemundo, Universo) as analyst

(Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video) on play-by-play (Prime Video, Telemundo, Universo) as analyst Portuguese

Luís Felipe Freitas (CazéTV) on play-by-play

Raphão Martins (DAZN, NFL Brasil, NFL Game Pass) as analyst

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

French

Samyr Hamoudi (former NFL Europe player) on play-by-play

Anthony Mahoungou (European League of Football player) as analyst

(former NFL Europe player) on play-by-play (European League of Football player) as analyst German

Mika Kaul (Netflix, NFL Game Pass, RTL) on play-by-play

Dominik Eberle (former NFL player) as analyst

(Netflix, NFL Game Pass, RTL) on play-by-play (former NFL player) as analyst Spanish

Enrique Garay (narrator, Amazon Prime and TVAzteca Deportes)

Raúl Allegre (NFL analyst, two-time Super Bowl Champion)

(narrator, Amazon Prime and TVAzteca Deportes) (NFL analyst, two-time Super Bowl Champion) Portuguese

Matheus Ornellas (DAZN, NFL Brasil, NFL Game Pass) on play-by-play

Gabriel Golim (DAZN, NFL Brasil, RedeTV!) as analyst

CBS Sports will produce the games, while NFL Media will produce the pre-, post-, and halftime programming. EverWonder Studio will executive produce NFL Christmas Gameday. Jesse Collins Entertainment produces Snoop's Holiday Halftime Party.

