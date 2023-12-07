Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, AEW Dynamite, christian cage, Nick Wayne, recaps, Shanna Wayne, wrestling

Nick Wayne's Mom Aligns with Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite

AEW crosses the line again! 😡 Christian Cage's win was so wrong, and The Chadster DEMANDS Tony Khan pay up for ruining The Chadster's vinyl! 🎶💔

Christian Cage retains TNT Championship with Shanna Wayne's help in AEW.

Shocking turn as Nick Wayne's mom sides with Christian over Copeland.

The Chadster's Smash Mouth vinyl ruined by AEW-induced rage accident.

The Chadster blames Tony Khan for personal vendetta and ruined evening.

Oh, auughh man! So unfair! 😡 Last night on AEW Dynamite, The Chadster witnessed one of the most outrageous endings ever in the sordid history of pro wrestling 🤼‍♂️. The Chadster is not just mad; The Chadster is SUPER cheesed off! 🧀😤

The main event was the TNT Championship Match between "The Patriarch" Christian Cage and "Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland. This match was supposed to be a showdown between two former pals, but in classic AEW fashion, it turned into a despicable display of moral bankruptcy! 😠👎🏼

Near the climax of the battle, Nick Wayne's mom, Shanna Wayne, made the most shocking of choices 🤯. With her son's mentor, Christian, corrupting him for months, and Copeland having given Nick a brutal Con-chair-to, one would think the decision was clear — align with the lesser evil, right? But NO! There's no moral compass in AEW! 🧭😱 Instead, she decided to side with Christian Cage, showing once and for all that AEW doesn't care about right, wrong, or wrestling tradition – it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡🙅‍♂️

The drama unfurled as Cage and Copeland exchanged hard-hitting moves, each trying to best the other with their signature attacks 😤. And then, that dastardly moment, when the ref got inadvertently knocked down — that's when AEW showed its ugly side… AGAIN!

Shanna Wayne walked to the ring… her face twisted in conflict. The anguish on her face seemed a reflection of the bitter internal debate ripping her apart. But like a gust of wind sweeping away the last leaf of conscience, she smacked Copeland right in the head with the belt! 🤯🏆 Auughh, The Chadster couldn't believe it! This was the moment that invalidated all semblance of honor AEW might have had, her act quite literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by using underhanded tactics to beat a respected pro like Copeland! 🔪😖

Right after the treacherous attack, there was silence… a moment frozen in time, followed by Christian brutally planting Copeland with the Kill Switch. The Chadster watched on, yelling at the screen, "This is not what wrestling is about!" 🚫🤼‍♂️

And as if that wasn't enough to make The Chadster reach the boiling point, The Chadster's hand slipped from all the rage sweat at that exact moment, and The Chadster's can of White Claw seltzer went flying towards the TV! 🤬💥 But instead of teaching that AEW show a lesson, the can deflected and doused The Chadster's rare Smash Mouth bootleg vinyl collection in White Claw! Auughh! Talk about walking on the sun, 'cause The Chadster's temper was hotter than a thousand suns! 🔥😩

What has The Chadster ever done to deserve this?! It's clear to The Chadster that Tony Khan owes The Chadster a new vinyl collection and a MAJOR apology! 🆘🤲😠 But will The Chadster ever see that? Nope, 'cause Tony Khan is too busy planning his next personal attack on The Chadster! And Keighleyanne, The Chadster's supposed partner in life, offered no sympathy, only indifference as she kept texting that guy Gary — because OF COURSE, that's all she ever does anymore! 😒📱

The Chadster thought this couldn't get worse, but when The Chadster tried to discuss the matter with Keighleyanne, hoping for a shred of camaraderie, she just rolled her eyes and sighed. That's a sure sign she knows Tony Khan has crossed the line! Even she can't deny it, despite constantly paying more attention to that guy Gary than to what's really going on! 😤👫💔

The Chadster knows what you're thinking, but The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling! Just because The Chadster disdains AEW and its complete lack of tradition doesn't mean bias. Unlike those sycophant reporters trying to curry favor with the likes of "Mr. Moneybags" Khan. If only they could feel a fraction of Tony's obsessive torment like The Chadster does, maybe, just maybe, they would see the light! 🤔🤷🏼‍♂️📰

The Chadster will continue to fight the good fight, bringing you the real scoop on all things WWE, because sadly, as last night's travesty proved once more, Tony Khan and AEW don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😒🙄💪🏼

Signed,

The Chadster 🚗✍🏻✨

