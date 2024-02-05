Posted in: NBC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: big bang theory, nbc, Night Court, preview, season 2

Night Court Clip Previews Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyar Reunion (VIDEO)

NBC's Night Court released a preview clip spotlighting The Big Bang Theory stars Melissa Rauch & Kunal Nayyar's on-screen reunion.

This week is a pretty big week if you're a fan of Melissa Rauch. Not only do we have a new episode of Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court on the way, but it also features a reunion between Rauch and her The Big Bang Theory co-star Kunal Nayyar. In S02E06: "A Crime of Fashion," Nayyar's fashion designer Martini Toddwallis has a thing for Abby (Rauch) – and it looks like the feelings might be mutual. In the clip above, we get a chance to check out the moment during this week's episode when the two reunite – and yes, Abby makes a sly reference that TBBT fans should enjoy.

Night Court Season 2 Ep. 6 "A Crime of Fashion" Preview

Night Court Season 2 Episode 6 "A Crime of Fashion": It's Fashion Week in New York as Abby (Melissa Rauch) gets caught in a whirlwind romance with a famous fashion designer (guest star Kunal Nayyar); a high-profile defendant offers to make Dan's (John Larroquette) dreams come true, but it comes at a cost to Olivia (India de Beaufort). Directed by Lynda Tarryk and written by Lindsey Shockley, here's a look at the preview images for the next episode:

Here's a Look at NBC's Season 2 Overview…

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

