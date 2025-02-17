Night Court: Eden Sher on Larroquette, Malick, 'The Middle' & More

Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: eden sher, nbc, Night Court, The MIddle

Eden Sher has been a natural in Hollywood TV since making her debut in the 2001 short Stuck. She earned her first major break in a recurring role on the Showtime series Weeds season two. The actress would also appear in shows like Fox's The O.C., ABC's Sons & Daughters, and Starz! Party Down before landing her biggest role in the ABC sitcom The Middle as Sue Heck, appearing in all 215 episodes across nine seasons. It was also during her time on the Neil Flynn and Patricia Heaton-starred sitcom that she would be the voice of Star Butterfly on the Disney animated series Star vs. the Forces of Evil for all four seasons, returning for an appearance in Disney's animated series Chibiverse. Sher, who's recently appeared in shows like ABC's Lopez vs. Lopez and Hulu's How I Met Your Father, spoke to Bleeding Cool about her latest guest starring role on NBC's Night Court, how her mother was a fan of the original Reinhold Weege series, working with series star and holdover John Larroquette, meeting Wendie Malick as fan of Just Shoot Me!, and if she's looking to return to her signature roles any time soon.

Night Court: Eden Shur on Working with John Larroquette and Wendie Malick

Bleeding Cool: How did you get involved with 'Night Court?'

They called me and made the offer. My agent's like, "Would you be interested in doing an episode of 'Night Court?' I was like, "Yeah, for sure," and then, they're like, "Here's the script," and I was like, "This is great! This is fantastic!"

Did you follow the original series going up?

No, I didn't, but my mom was a huge fan. I was a little bit too young, like this much [shows gap between index finger and thumb]. I don't know when it went off the air.

It was 1992.

I was born in 91 and so I was too young, but my mom was a huge fan. They asked me if I wanted to do an episode, and then I went back and watched some of this, like I watched the new, and I watched some of the old. I was like, "I get why this is an iconic series."

What was it like on set and were you able to poke some of the veterans' brains like John or Wendie in between your scenes and it's a shame you didn't share any scenes with Marsha [Warfield]?

It is a shame, but that's the beauty of multicam. On single cam, you only meet and interact with the people you have scenes with, but on a multicam, you're rehearsing the whole show every day until you shoot. Every single person on is present at least, on set is present the whole time. There is some opportunity, like I definitely got the closest with John, because all my scenes were with him. There were opportunities to meet and talk to people, and I learned the most from John in that one week because we talked a lot about the art of pausing and how you find jokes within jokes when you must pause for laughter because it's so profoundly unnatural.

You have to do it, and it becomes its own thing, as multicam comedy is different from single-cam comedy is different from live performing comedy. They're all completely different and like [John]'s such a master, and so was Melissa [Rauch]. They all were there, and Wendie…I grew up with 'Just Shoot Me!' That was my show, so when I saw her, I was like, "Oh my God! That's Nina [Van Horn]! Oh my God!" She thought for the whole week that I was the stand-in. She did not know until shoot day, she was like, "Oh so you're really the girl, huh?" I'm like, "I am the girl!" She was like, "Oh, yeah! That makes sense. You're quite good." I was like, "Thank you, Wendie Malick!"

Shifting subjects, will there be more adventures for Star Butterfly in the future after Chibiverse?

Oh my God! I sure hope so. I don't know. I'll do anything as Star. Are you a star fan? I love that.

I know some relatives, nieces, and nephews who are into that. My final question is, what do you miss the most about 'The Middle', and do you keep up with your castmates and any chance for a reunion or revival?

In terms of a reunion, revival, reboot, whatever, just call me! Definitely! I'm not against it. Charlie [McDermott], who played Axel, is one of my best friends. Brock [Ciarlelli], who played my best friend Brad, he and I have a podcast together [called 'Middling']. He is one of my best friends in real life, and everyone from Neil [Flynn] and Patty [Heaton]. I still get lunch with Neil once a month. I've been saying this, but he is a lot like John Larroquette. It honestly felt like a breath; I could exhale when I was on set. I was like, "This is the kind of vibe that I want to be around." Yes, this makes me feel home, and this makes me feel like I'm with my family again.

Night Court, which also stars Lacretta and Nyambi Nyambi, returns on February 25th, and new episodes air on Tuesdays on NBC and are available the following day on Peacock.

