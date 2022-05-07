Night Court Filming Reaches Midway Mark; A Humble Social Media Request

Okay, before we share a very cool update on how things are going production-wise on NBC's sequel series to Reinhold Weege's popular sitcom Night Court? Just a friendly request we would like to make of Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, writer/EP Dan Rubin, and anyone else associated with getting the series made. Please be more active on social media! Because based on the responses we've been getting from what has been out there (and serious props to Lacretta for handling most of that), there are a ton of folks excited about the series and wouldn't mind a glimpse behind-the-scenes every now and then. Seriously. That post that Rauch did not too long ago was still attracting eyeballs three days later. So yeah, just wanted to put that out there- especially now that we know they're halfway through filming, thanks (once again) to a tweet from Lacretta that they're "six episodes down, six to go" as they head into "a much-needed break."

Rubin's Night Court sequel series will introduce viewers to unapologetic, optimistic judge Abby Stone (Rauch), daughter of the late Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson). Abby follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics- most notably, former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette). Now here's a look at Lacretta's tweet offering some very good news production-wise:

De Beaufort is set for the role of Olivia, the court's assistant district attorney- Type A, superficial and tightly wound. Olivia sees the night court as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. She's above this place and all the people in it, but it's a good way to get some courtroom experience under her belt. It's all part of her plan to land a job at one of the big firms. Thirty will be here before she knows it and if she's not wildly successful by then…well it's best not to think about it. Lacretta's Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous is big-hearted, intense, and not big on boundaries. Taking her job seriously, Gurgs is easily riled up and fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. She lives with multiple large dogs in a small Bay Ridge apartment. As the court's clerk, it's Neil's (Talwalkar) job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up. Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio Warner Bros.