Night Court Holiday Ep Set for December 23rd; Returns January 2024

NBC's Night Court is returning on December 23rd with a special holiday episode before formally returning on January 2, 2024.

Last week, series stars India de Beaufort (Olivia) and Lacretta (Gurgs) took to social media to let fans know that the team behind series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court was already back at work on the second season. Well, it was perfect timing because NBC released its midseason primetime line-up – and we're getting some Season 2 goodness heading our way before the year ends. On Saturday, December 23rd, a special holiday episode of the series will hit screens at 8:30 pm – following the premiere of Jon Cryer's new comedy series Extended Family. And then, the two shows swap timeslots as they get settled into Tuesdays beginning January 2, 2024 (Night Court at 8 pm & Extended Family at 8:30 pm)

Here's a look back at a screencap from a video that de Beaufort took while returning to the set last week, followed by a post from Lacretta – also confirming that it was the first day back while also sharing a look at what was waiting for them when they did:

Night Court: Marsha Warfield's (Rosalind "Roz" Russell) Return

During the Night Court season finale, "The Honorable Dan Fielding, Part 2," we see now Judge Dan Fielding (Larroquette) reading aloud what's next on his docket. "Another fight at a bachelorette party in the French Quarter. OK, bailiff, bring in this bride-to-be!" Judge Fielding orders – and guess who it is? Yup, we have Marsha Warfield's Rosalind "Roz" Russell entering the courtroom wearing a sash that reads "Bachelorette" – and Roz is having a hard time believing that anyone would give Dan the black robes. Here's a look at Rauch's Instagram post sharing two looks at her and Warfield, followed by the full transcript of Rauch's message:

Beyond thrilled to have had true 'Night Court' royalty in our presence with the brilliantly talented and hilarious [Marsha Warfield] reprising her legendary role of "Roz" in tonight's [Night Court] season finale. The reaction from the studio audience the night we filmed it was magical. When she walked out on that set and, with her iconic laser delivery, served up her reply to John Larroquette's Dan Fielding, there were audible gasps of excitement, massive applause, laughter, and tears of joy. It was a truly special moment unlike anything I've ever witnessed," Rauch shared in a very sweet & heartfelt post. And it sounds like there's more of Warfield's Roz to come next season. "Not only is Marsha an immensely gifted actor and stand-up, she's one of the most wonderful humans. She has a remarkable gift in which the words she shares with you in conversation go directly into your heart, where they will stay cherished forever. Cannot thank her enough for joining us and for being absolutely incredible in every way. I'm so excited for you all to get to see more of Roz's return in our Season 2 premiere!" Rauch added.

