Night Court: Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi Tease Season 3 Musical Episode

During a red-carpet event for NBC's Suits LA, Night Court stars Lacretta and Nyambi Nyambi teased the third season's musical episode.

Article Summary Lacretta and Nyambi Nyambi preview the musical episode during Night Court Season 3, airing March 11th.

The stars shared the news during the Suits LA premiere, surprising us big-time.

Lacretta showcased her vocal talent, already selling us on the episode.

Night Court stems from executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Did we already know that there was a musical episode of NBC's Night Court on the way, and we had completely missed it? If not, big thanks to Lacretta and Nyambi Nyambi for giving us the heads-up during Thursday night's big premiere event for NBC's Stephen Amell-starring Suits LA. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood (video below), the duo shared that the episode would be on March 11th, and while Nyambi teased, Lacretta offered us a chance to hear her vocal stylings in action – and that's all we needed to hear to sell us on the episode.

Here's a look at what Lacretta had to share about Gurgs carrying on the comedic tradition set by the late Richard Moll and Marsha Warfield, followed by what Lacretta and Nyambi had to share about the courtroom getting musical this March:

NBC's Night Court Season 3: An Overview

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

