Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, preview, season 2

Night Court: Lacretta Signals Season 2 Filming Wrap in Heartfelt Post

NBC's Night Court star Lacretta took to social media to share a heartfelt post confirming that filming has wrapped on the second season.

Article Summary Lacretta announces Night Court Season 2 wrap with a personal Instagram and Twitter post.

Original Night Court characters Bob & June Wheeler return with daughter Carol Ann.

Heartwarming on-set celebration included surprise birthday cake for Lacretta.

Season 2 delves deeper into the personal lives of Abby Stone and the night court staff.

With Brent Spiner & Annie O'Donnell reprising their roles as Bob & June Wheeler from the original series – and Kate Micucci (The Big Bang Theory) playing their daughter, Carol Ann – there was already a lot to be excited about when it comes to series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court. But this weekend brought a milestone that we wanted to pass along – and it came courtesy of series star Lacretta (Gurgs). Posting a look at five empty set chairs with the main cast's names on them, Lacretta confirmed that filming on the second season had wrapped while also offering a personal perspective on the experiences (we're already looking forward to the photo dump).

"Shhhhhhhh. Night Court is sleeping. 😴 We wrapped yesterday, and it was sentimental and triumphant. They even surprised me with a cake for my birthday!! It was an amazing second season, and I'll photo dump later," Lacretta wrote in her Instagram post. "My knees are swollen, and my back hurts, but I am so proud of the work we put in. Looking forward to celebrating with my peeps tomorrow, and then I'm off for some much-needed time away. Thank you to everyone who tuned in and came out to tapings. It's your love of the show that keeps us going. Y'all keep showing us love, and it's appreciated. To my amazing NC family, thank you for being the best "Do what you love" place I've ever been in. I learn something, I get to know someone, and I grow as a human each and every day I'm with you! 🙏🏾💖 #blessed #grateful #NightCourt #NBC #WarnerBros #season2 #family #aboutlastnight" Here's a look at Lacretta's tweet from earlier today confirming the news:

Here's a Look at NBC's Night Court Season 2 Overview:

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!