Night Court: NBC Confirms Sequel Spinoff Series for 2022/23 Schedule

Original series star John Larroquette and The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch's sequel series to the popular NBC sitcom Night Court will be finding a home on NBC's 2022/23 season. The news was confirmed earlier today by Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, during a conference call announcing the network's midseason schedule: "We love 'Night Court' and really do believe in it. It will be on next year's schedule." With a pilot written and executive produced by Dan Rubin (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and based on Reinhold Weege's original series, the multi-camera Night Court will introduce viewers to unapologetic, optimistic judge Abby Stone (Rauch), daughter of the late Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson). Abby follows in her father's footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics- most notably, former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette). Joining Larroquette and Rauch on the series are Ana Villafañe (Younger), Lacretta (Gotham), and Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist).

Villafañe is set for the role of Monica, the court's assistant district attorney- Type A, superficial and tightly wound. Monica sees the night court as a stepping stone to bigger and better things. She's above this place and all the people in it, but it's a good way to get some courtroom experience under her belt. It's all part of her plan to land a job at one of the big firms. Thirty will be here before she knows it and if she's not wildly successful by then…well it's best not to think about it. Lacretta's Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous is big-hearted, intense, and not big on boundaries. Taking her job seriously, Gurgs is easily riled up and fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. She lives with multiple large dogs in a small Bay Ridge apartment. As the court's clerk, it's Neil's (Talwalkar) job to keep things moving — a job that got a lot harder ever since a new idealist judge showed up.

Originally, Rauch was only planning to stay behind the camera- but those plans changed after the script, as she explained, "My intention was purely to be behind the camera on this project, but my plans quickly changed after falling in love with the incredible script from the brilliant mind of Dan Rubin," said Rauch. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with Dan, the immense talent that is John Larroquette, and the two powerhouse institutions of comedy that are NBC and Warner Bros. to bring Night Court back to television." Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via their After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio Warner Bros.