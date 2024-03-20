Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, peacock, preview, season 2, trailer

Night Court S02 Finale Images/Preview: Marsha Warfield's Roz Returns

Marsha Warfield's Roz returns for the wedding-themed Season 2 finale of NBC's Night Court. Here's a look at a sneak peek and image gallery...

While it would be safe to say that the second season of series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court has had a pretty impressive lineup of guest stars, having Marsha Warfield's Roz back will always be at the top of that list. And guess who's back for the season finale? In "The Best Dan," Roz is in desperate need of a new wedding venue -and fast. Of course, Abby (Melissa Rauch) can't think of any better place for the nuptials than the courthouse. Meanwhile, Dan's (Larroquette) past (or past reputation, to be more precise) catches up with him during the big event – and that's not even close to what we can expect next week. For now, we have a clip (above) from the episode that aired during Warfield's interview with NBC's TODAY from earlier today – along with Warfield's thoughts on her sitcom return. Following that, we have an episode overview & image gallery to pass along:

Night Court Season 2 Episode 13 "The Best Dan" Preview

Night Court Season 2 Episode 13 "The Best Dan": Roz (Marsha Warfield) finds herself in court after her wedding venue falls through, prompting Abby (Melissa Rauch) to offer up the courthouse for the big day; Dan (John Larroquette) strikes up a connection with a wedding guest who has ties to his past – only to realize that his reputation precedes him. Directed by Lynda Tarryk and written by Caroline Fox, here's a look at the preview images for next week's

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

