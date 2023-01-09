Night Court Season 1 Ep. 2 Preview: Dan Fielding, For The Defense! In the following sneak preview for NBC's Night Court S01E02, Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) shows he hasn't lost any of his courtroom magic.

Well, it's pretty clear from the way all of you have responded to the first few previews for NBC, series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's upcoming sequel spinoff of Reinhold Weege's popular sitcom Night Court that folks are definitely interested in checking out the series when it debuts on January 17th. Previously, we had a chance to check out Judge Abby Stone (Rauch) paying a visit to Dan Fielding (Larroquette). Following that, Abby shared a story about her father & magic with court clerk Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) that offered insight into Abby's approach to law. And then, the focus shifted back to Abby and Dan as the judge tried to find the nicest way to break it to him that she needed Dan to be a bit more "public defender-ish." Well, it would appear he took her advice because the preview clip you're about to see shows just how magic Dan Fielding still has in a courtroom… whether he's a prosecutor or a public defender.

Now, here's a look at the second preview for the second episode of the show's two-episode series premiere ("The Nighthawks"), followed by a look at our updated rundown of what we know so far about NBC's Night Court:

NBC's Night Court: What We Know So Far…

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) is the court's neurotic clerk who loved that his job came with low expectations. That is until a new idealistic judge showed up looking to push him out of his comfort zone.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot": Judge Abby Stone follows in the footsteps of her late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. When the court finds itself in need of a public defender, Abby sees potential in an unlikely candidate from her father's past: former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.

Season 1 Episode 2 "The Nighthawks": After Abby makes a mistake in the courtroom, she decides to adopt an all-business approach to get things back on track, but her new style catches everyone off-guard.

Season 1 Episode 3 "Dan v. Dating": With Abby's encouragement, Dan attempts to get venture back into the dating world, but reigniting his love life proves more complicated than he anticipated. Gurgs and Olivia search for a new office and find something they weren't expecting.

Season 1 Episode 4 "Justice Buddies": Gurgs's tween nephew and some of his fellow students visit the court for a school project. Things get out of hand for Abby, Dan, and the night court team when the kids reveal their true motive is to grind the wheels of justice to a halt.

Season 1 Episode 5 "Blood Moon Binga": A blood moon brings out some of the weirdest cases New York City has to offer, along with a surprise visitor: Abby's mom (guest star F*** F***), who is carrying some long-kept secrets. Gurgs suspects Dan knows more than he's letting on, while Olivia and Neil stumble on the truth.

Season 1 Episode 6 "Marathon-thon-thon-thon-thon": When Abby's fiancé, Rand (guest star P*** H*****), learns she is struggling to connect with Olivia, he encourages Abby to embrace a side of herself she rarely shows. Dan and Gurgs team up to save his favorite thing in the courthouse: a bench.

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.