Night Court Season 2 E01 Images: Marsha Warfield's Roz Returns & More

Returning on January 2, 2024, here are the preview images for Night Court S02E01 - featuring the return of Marsha Warfield's Roz & more.

Article Summary Season 2 of Night Court premieres January 2, 2024, with Marsha Warfield’s return.

Preview images for Night Court's holiday special and S02E01 are now available.

Roz’s comeback in the season 1 finale left fans excited for her Season 2 return.

Melissa Rauch celebrates Warfield's talent and hinted at more Roz in the second season.

Yesterday, we had a stocking overflowing with preview images for series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court holiday special "A Night Court Before Christmas" (making its way down our chimneys this Saturday, December 23rd, on NBC). But the holiday gifts didn't stop there because we also have a pretty impressive set of preview images for the second season opener on January 2nd, 2024. As you can tell by the title of the Mathew Harawitz-penned S02E01: "The Roz Affair," Marsha Warfield's Rosalind "Roz" Russell is back to help pick things up from where they last left off – but we'll get to that in a minute.

Night Court Season 1 Finale: Marsha Warfield's Roz Returns

During the Night Court season finale, "The Honorable Dan Fielding, Part 2," we see now Judge Dan Fielding ( Larroquette) reading aloud what's next on his docket. "Another fight at a bachelorette party in the French Quarter. OK, bailiff, bring in this bride-to-be!" Judge Fielding orders – and guess who it is? Yup, we have Warfield's Roz entering the courtroom wearing a sash that reads "Bachelorette" – and Roz is having a hard time believing that anyone would give Dan the black robes. Here's a look at Rauch's Instagram post sharing two looks at her and Warfield, followed by the full transcript of Rauch's message:

Beyond thrilled to have had true 'Night Court' royalty in our presence with the brilliantly talented and hilarious [Marsha Warfield] reprising her legendary role of "Roz" in tonight's [Night Court] season finale. The reaction from the studio audience the night we filmed it was magical. When she walked out on that set and, with her iconic laser delivery, served up her reply to John Larroquette's Dan Fielding, there were audible gasps of excitement, massive applause, laughter, and tears of joy. It was a truly special moment unlike anything I've ever witnessed," Rauch shared in a very sweet & heartfelt post. And that's when Rauch added that there was more of Warfield's Roz to come next season. "Not only is Marsha an immensely gifted actor and stand-up, she's one of the most wonderful humans. She has a remarkable gift in which the words she shares with you in conversation go directly into your heart, where they will stay cherished forever. Cannot thank her enough for joining us and for being absolutely incredible in every way. I'm so excited for you all to get to see more of Roz's return in our Season 2 premiere!" Rauch added.

