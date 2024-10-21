Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Mayim Bialik, Night Court, The Big Bang Theory

Night Court Season 3 Brings Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch Reunion

Night Court Season 3 features an on-screen reunion between The Big Bang Theory stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. Here are the details...

Is anyone in the mood for another on-screen The Big Bang Theory reunion, this one happening during the upcoming season of Melissa Rauch (Judge Abby Stone), co-star/EP John Larroquette, and writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court? We have a feeling that a whole lot of you might be – and with all due respect to Kunal Nayyar's Martini Todd Wallace, it's going to be tough to top what Rauch, the hit NBC sitcom's writers, and Mayim Bialik have planned. Earlier today, EW reported exclusively that an upcoming third-season episode will see Bialik playing a twisted version of herself. Finding herself before Judge Stone (Rauch) – who is a big Blossom fan – the two quickly become friends… that is, until Bialik takes things to a stalking level.

"It feels like I should be dressed like Amy, and she should be dressed like Bernadette. There's definitely a lot of surreal moments and just a huge nostalgia factor. Melissa and I were next to each other for nine years of our lives and shared a huge section of our time together, as did the entire cast. She and I were brought on together in season 4 on 'Big Bang,' so we really trudged a very similar path in terms of our timing," Bialik shared about reuniting with Rauch and their shared journey on TBBT. Speaking of their previous sitcom, viewers can expect things to go "meta" pretty quickly, but Bialik is staying spoiler-free on what they could be. "That's all I can tease. The episode is kind of meta in the most meta way. Not fully breaking the fourth wall, but breaking the fourth wall of the mind of the audience. So it's pretty cute, and I laugh a lot during rehearsal, so I'll have to get that out of my system for tape day," Bialik shared, adding that she had "a lot of fun" playing "a really funny, evil version of myself."

NBC's Night Court Season 2: An Overview

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me!, Young Sheldon) will reprise her role as Dan's ex, Julianne Walters, as a series regular for the third season. A reformed convict and former love interest of Dan Fielding, Julianne is Night Court's new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Nico Santos (Superstore) will guest star as an influencer named Dr. Nightlife, someone "who's come to Night Court in the past and written sort of scathing reviews." Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

