Night Court Season 3 Ep. 10: "Pension Tension" Preview: Roz Returns

Marsha Warfield's Roz returns - as a bailiff in Abby's courtroom? Here's the trailer and images for Night Court S03E10: "Pension Tension."

Normally, we would wait another day or so to pass along a look at the next episode of NBC's Night Court Season 3 – but S03E10: "Pension Tension" is a special occasion. Why? Because Marsha Warfield's Roz returns – and she's back as a bailiff in Judge Abby Stone's (Melissa Rauch) courtroom! Sounds great, right? Well… maybe not so much. Meanwhile, Dan (John Larroquette) looks to add "bestselling author" to his resume – but he's going to need some help doing it.

Night Court Season 3 Episode 10: "Pension Tension" Preview

Night Court Season 3 Episode 10: "Pension Tension" – Abby (Melissa Rauch) is thrilled when Roz (Marsha Warfield) temporarily returns to her job as bailiff – but must make things right when Roz starts ruffling everyone's feathers; Dan (John Larroquette) co-opts Gurgs' (Lacretta) assistant to help realize his dream of becoming a best-selling author. Directed by Gail Lerner, here's a promo trailer and image gallery for the episode:

A Look at Season 3…

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

