Nine Perfect Strangers: Hulu Previews New Kelley/Kidman Limited Series

Viewers who tuned in to ABC's broadcast of the Academy Awards were treated to their first teaser look at Hulu's upcoming highly-anticipated limited series Nine Perfect Strangers. Co-written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss, and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, the project is based on author Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies) recent novel and stems from Kelley, Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories, star Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films, and Endeavor Content.

The streaming limited series boasts an impressive cast that includes Kidman as Masha, Melissa McCarthy as Francis, Luke Evans as Lars, Melvin Gregg as Ben, Samara Weaving as Jessica, Michael Shannon as Napoleon, Asher Keddie as Heather, Grace Van Patten as Zoe Marconi, Manny Jacinto as Yao, Tiffany Boone as Delilah, Regina Hall as Carmel, and Bobby Cannavale as Tony. Hal Cumpston recurs as Zach Marconi, with Zoe Terakes as Glory. Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers is executive produced by Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Moriarty, Kelley, Butterworth, and McCarthy.

Here's a look at Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, set to hit the streaming service sometime later this year. We haven't read the novel, but the vibe of this teaser comes across as high drama crossed with a 70s modern horror film about cults or Satan worshippers. Not saying that's what it is, so tell us the vibe you're getting in the comments section below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nine Perfect Strangers Promo | A Hulu Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4nwFSSTUZc)