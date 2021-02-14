No Surrender Results – Did Trump Acquittal Inspire TJP to Victory?

Welcome, welcome, welcome to Bleeding Cool's live coverage of Impact Wrestling's No Surrender. Let's get right to what everybody reading wants to know about: is my colleague Chad McMahon's wife cheating on him? Folks, I think the answer is obvious. It's the middle of a pandemic. If Keighleyanne isn't home on a Saturday night, it's because she doesn't want to be. And who can blame her? Can you imagine being married to that guy? But enough about Chad's life completely falling apart. It couldn't happen to a nicer guy! Let's just move on and talk about some wrestling, okay?

Emanating from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, No Surrender is the second Impact Plus special of 2021 and features a lineup headlined by an Impact Championship match between champion Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer. In a crossover with AEW, Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers take on AEW stars Private Party and the team of Chris Sabin and James Storm. TJP faces Rohit Raju for the X-Division Championship. Hernandez and Brian Myers team up to take on Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona. Daivari, Suicide, Willie Mack, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Josh Alexander, and Blake Christian compete in a Triple Threat Revolver match. Fire N Flava defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Havok and Nevaeh. (The Former Cody) Deaner faces his cousin Jake Something. Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan team up against Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and ODB. And Tenille Dashwood joins XXXL to take on Decay.

Impact No Surrender Results Part 6

Rich Swann cuts a good promo on Tommy Dreamer. Swann has really grown into the world champion role, and I hope we get a one-on-one match between him and Kenny Omega before he drops the belt to Moose.

Rohit Raju vs. TJP

I know TJP is supposed to be the babyface in this feud, but knowing he's a MAGAt, I find it hard not to see him as the heel. And since he did cheat to win the X-Division title, dressing up as Suicide to get around the rule of not being allowed to challenge again, it kinda makes sense.

In any case, TJP is fired up since his boy Trump got acquitted tonight. But Rohit has backup in the form of Shera, who's at ringside for this match. Both of these guys are really good in the ring, and Raju has a ton of charisma besides. I have a hard time believing anything else tonight can top this match, regardless of what anything might think of TJP's politics.

Winner: TJP

