Nomad: Jason Momoa, Kurt Sutter Team for Apple TV Outlaw Biker Series

Jason Momoa is reportedly starring in Kurt Sutter's (Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC) and Chris Collins' Apple TV outlaw biker series, Nomad.

Sons of Anarchy creator and Mayans MC co-creator Kurt Sutter is getting back into the biker business with Apple TV's Nomad – and he's not alone. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Jason Momoa (Apple TV's Chief of War) is expected to star in and executive produce the Sutter and Chris Collins (The Man in the High Castle, Sons of Anarchy)-created streaming series. Here's the overview for Nomad: "In the violent underworld of New Zealand's outlaw bikers, a warrior torn between two lives, two callings and two families must decide which path defines his true destiny." Sutter and Collins are writing the pilot, with Collins set to serve as showrunner. Sutter (via SutterInk), Collins (via Generator Entertainment), and Momoa and Brian Mendoza (via On The Roam) will serve as executive producers.

In May 2024, Sutter and Katey Sagal (Married… with Children, Sons of Anarchy) checked in with Michael Rosenbaum on the latter's Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, covering a wide range of personal and professional topics. Beginning at the 23:10 mark in the episode below, Sutter offers insight into his mental state after being fired from Mayans MC and how the experience helped lead him to a better place.

"It's a combination of external pressures. For me, it was I got a little bit lost in the pursuit of money, property, prestige – and sort of lost – not to get hokey here – but I kind of lost my spiritual center, right? And things that were truly important started to slide further and further and further and further down the list, and then when that starts to happen, you know your esteem… I mean, your sense of self, your esteem is out the window, and then it's all self-sabotage from there on."

One person whom Sutter credits as being "a good friend and even probably a better friend now" was FX Networks head John Landgraf, who kept in contact with Sutter. Sutter noted that his departure from Mayans M.C. was "a bottom for me" – and that Landgraf forcing that separation was a move that Sutter thanks him for in the long run. In the process, Sutter shared that it gave him the time to get a better sense of what he was doing that was "not working" and was "destructive," potentially "hurting other people" in the process.

For Sutter, the pandemic had a sliver of a silver lining in that it gave him a chance to pause his projects and have the time to get a "greater sense of self and awareness," also in terms of "all my primary relationships." Sutter added, "It was like, 'All right, how do I do this?' I can either run away from it, or I can roll up my sleeves and do some work," noting that's when he believed that he began reconnecting with Sagal. Check out the entire interview above

