NOS4A2 Q&A with Jahkara J. Smith Returns; Mattea Conforti's BTS Image

In case you haven't figured it out by now, we were big fans of AMC's first season of NOS4A2. The battle between Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) and Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) played out slowly and methodically over the course of ten episodes. The payoff was more than worth our patience and handling that growing dread inside that this wasn't going to end well. In some ways it did and in other ways, tragically, it didn't. But while it answered some questions, it raised a whole slew of others while offering up a universe that was worth further exploring. So we were excited to hear the news that the series was renewed, and even more so now that we're only a little more than a month from its June 21 return.

As much as Cummings and Quinto are reasons enough to add the series to your "Must Watch" list, they're not the only reasons. The first season also introduced viewers to a robust ensemble cast of flawed, complicated, tragic, and reprehensible characters that were backed by a writing team that showed viewers a world in which sometimes things are a bit more complicated than just "good" and "evil". Two names that come to our minds are Jahkara J. Smith (Scrabble tile medium Maggie) and Mattea Conforti (Manx's demoness daughter Millie), and they're also the next two people we get to hear from in support of the show. In the first clip, Smith addresses two more comments from viewers; and in the process, does the fastest turn from beautiful snark to a touching story in the history of things having their time recorded. After that, Conforti offers us a little backstory on the last behind-the-scenes picture on her phone that she took during filming.

AMC's NOS4A2 Brought to Christmasland to Life in Season One

Cummings' Vic McQueen is a young, working-class artist whose creativity awakens a supernatural ability to track Manx. What Vic lacks in social confidence, she makes up for in courage, humor, and tough-as-nails grit. She strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself. Quinto's Charlie Manx is a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx's imagination where every day is Christmas and unhappiness is forbidden. Manx finds his whole world threatened when a young woman in New England discovers she has a dangerous gift.

Based on best-selling author Joe Hill's novel, and executive produced by series creator/showrunner Jami O'Brien (Fear the Walking Dead) and Hill, NOS4A2 stars Quinto, Cummings, Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti. Produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television, NOS4A2 is executive produced by Hill, O'Brien, and Tornante Television's Lauren Corrao.