Nostalgic Nickelodeon Drawing Group Features Doug & Porkchop

Created by Jim Jinkins, Doug was a cartoon that aired on Nickelodeon starting in 1991. It is seen, along with Rugrats, Hey Arnold, and Ren & Stimpy, as one of the classic Nickelodeon cartoons. Jinkins developed it as a means to depict kids as he saw them during the time, more mild-mannered and rather than empowered, tossed into bewildering decisions in which they have to learn to make the right choice. It is, making that good choice and finding their way toward being a good person that ends up giving them power. Fans of this nostalgic 90s classic can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on a Doug group of drawings featuring the lead character and his dog, Porkchop.

You can see the certificate of authenticity here.

Now, let's take a look at the full listing.

"Dear journal, it's me, Doug…." The inventive Doug and his faithful dog, Porkchop, take the highlight in this great group of four layout drawings. [The series] featured an animation style with simple lines and down-to-earth themes mixed with [daydreams,] a combination that made this show iconic for its time and the favorite of many. The first drawing, numbered D19 in the bottom right corner, has Doug holding a glass measuring 4" x 5.25". [The lead character] is shown using kitchenware to defend himself in the drawing numbered D-12, with the character measuring 7" tall. In the next drawing we have… Doug? No, that's Jack Bandit! Doug disguises himself as this alter-ego during the episode "Doug Gets Busted" after a school project goes wrong in this layout drawing, numbered D11 in the bottom right corner, with Doug measuring 4.5" tall. Also presented is a fancy picture of Porkchop wearing a necktie, as seen during the episode "Doug's No Dummy," with the amicable dog measuring 3" tall on the drawing numbered PC-1 in the bottom right corner.

Heritage Auctions notes that the drawings are all rendered in graphite with colored pencils and are all embossed with the Nickelodeon logo in the left corner. Four Nickelodeon COAs are included in this lot. Regarding the condition, Heritage notes that Drawing C11 shows some very light staining and that light handling wear from production can be expected from the lot, which is marked in "Very Good" condition. You can head over to Heritage Auctions today to bid on this nostalgic, behind-the-scenes lot.