NXT Goes Live at Performance Center as Wednesday Night Wars Heat Up

WWE isn't taking the one year anniversary of the Wednesday Night Wars with AEW Dynamite, which the show has lost the vast majority of the weeks, sitting down. The ratings beating WWE has taken by putting their Black and Gold brand up against Dynamite has prompted the company to change plans. For the foreseeable future, NXT will broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center every Wednesday night both upgrading the production and giving WWE more time to book reactively to whatever AEW is doing. Which, as we all know, is the best way to book a pro wrestling show. But there's another reason WWE would want to move NXT to the performance center, and that's to keep a better handle on their ongoing coronavirus problems.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer laid out the plan. Apparently, NXT will move from their usual home at Full Sail University, starting with this Sunday's NXT Takeover 31 PPV. Additionally, 205 Live will tape at the Performance Center alongside NXT, effectively keeping the show in its own bubble. Since there is some crossover of wrestlers from 205 Live and NXT, taping 205 Live with Smackdown could result in crossover coronavirus contamination between the shows if WWE is going to have coronavirus outbreaks all the time because wrestlers are morons and like to go out and party in Florida. At the same time, WWE is run by one of Donald Trump's frenemies who probably believes the coronavirus is a liberal hoax; then, they might as well at least keep those outbreaks contained to a single show at a time if possible. Er… paraphrasing Meltzer's words, of course.

Whether any of this will actually have any effect on either WWE coronavirus safety or the Wednesday Night ratings remains to be seen.