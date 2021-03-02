Nyla Rose to Face Ryo Mizunami in Tournament Final on AEW Dynamite

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you new affecting the AEW Women's title picture! The finals are set for this Wednesday in the AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator tournament. After the latest round of matches on YouTube this Monday, Nyla Rose will go on to face Ryo Mizunami, the winner of the Japanese side of the tournament. That match will happen on Wednesday's special edition of AEW Dynamite, The Crossroads.

AEW aired the final match of the United States side of the bracket on YouTube Monday, with two preliminary matches. Madi Wrenkowski beat Leva Bates. Leyla Hirsch defeated Miranda Alize. And then finally, in a fifteen-minute bout, Nyla Rose defeated Thunder Rosa when Rose leapt off the top rope directly into a powerbomb. I hate it when that happens, comrades!

With that victory over Rosa, one that some might find surprising after Rosa beat Britt Baker earlier in the tournament, Rose will have the opportunity to win the tournament and earn a shot against Hikaru Shida at Revolution for the AEW Women's Championship. Can Rose become a two-time champion? First, she'll have to get through Ryo Mizunami on Wednesday.



Revolution is the next big AEW PPV event, taking place on Sunday, March 7th, at 8PM ET on PPV, B/R Live, and Fite TV (depending on your region). Matt Hardy faces Hangman Adam Page in a Money Match, where the winner gets the loser's earnings for the first quarter of the year. Sting and Darby Allin will team up to take on Ricky Starks and Brian Cage of Team Taz in a street fight, which will be Sting's return to the ring. There will be a Casino Tag Ream Royale with the winner getting a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships. Miro and Kip Sabian will face Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. Chris Jericho and MJF will face the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women's Championship against the winner of the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament. And in the main event, Kenny Omega defends the AEW Championship in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch.

But before that, AEW Dynamite takes a stop at the Crossroads this Wednesday, March 3rd. In addition to Rose vs. Mizunami, that show features Dark Order's 10 taking on Max Castor. The rest of the Dark Order will team up to face Matt Hardy, Private Party, and the Hybrid2. Tully Blanchard returns to the ring to join FTR in taking on Jurassic Express. Chris Jericho and MJF hold a press conference. Paul Wight speaks for the first time since joining AEW. And Shaq and Jade Cargill step in the ring with Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. AEW Dynamite can be seen on TNT at 8PM on Wednesday nights, or on the Fite TV app for international viewers.