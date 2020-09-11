Obi-Wan: Ewan McGregor More Excited for Series Than Last 2 Prequels

"Star Wars" franchise fans are going to start feeling spoiled, what with two… that's right, two… days in a row of updates from series star Ewan McGregor on Disney+'s live-action Obi-Wan series. Yesterday, we learned that filming is looking to start this spring, and as far as McGregor knows, the project is a limited series. Preparing for a series he says is "a long time coming," McGregor revealed in an interview with Empire that he's more excited to play the iconic character now than he was in the last two prequel films. "I'm more excited about doing this one than I was doing the second and third one that we did before," the actor explained. One of the reasons for the excitement: his director. "I'm just excited about working with Deborah Chow [director], and the storylines are going to be really good I think. I'm just excited to play him again. It's been long enough since I played him before," said McGregor.

McGregor's also looking forward to getting some time filming on The Volume, the high-resolution video wall tech that allows for large-scale artificial environment creation used by The Mandalorian. "The first three [Star Wars films] I did were really at the very beginning of digital photography," the actor explains. "We had a camera with an umbilical cord to a tent, it was like back to the beginning of movies where the camera didn't move very much because there was so much hardware attached to it. Now we're going to be able to really create stuff without swathes of green-screen and blue-screen, which becomes very tedious for the actor."

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

Deborah Chow is moving from directing The Mandalorian to a turn in the director's chair for the Disney+ live-action Star Wars spinoff series. Heading into the Star Wars universe, Chow's directorial "geek cred" was already firmly established by directing and work on series such as American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan producer Kathleen Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Allegedly, Kennedy was concerned that having the lead character serve as a mentor to a young Luke and/or Leia skewed too close to The Mandalorian-The Child aka "Baby Yoda" dynamic.