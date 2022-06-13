Obi-Wan Kenobi: Kawlan Roken Earns Character Key Art High Honor

So it's four chapters down and two to go for Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Deborah Chow-directed and Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen & Moses Ingram-starring Obi-Wan Kenobi. With the penultimate episode "Part V" hitting this Wednesday, the streamer & studio is honoring an individual who made sure our heroes would be alive long enough to see the final two chapters. Which means it's time for everyone to update their character profile key art collections (which really have been impressive). This time, we have artwork honoring O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s Kawlan Roken, a leader in The Path network who saves Jedi from the Empire's hunts (and whose guerilla team saved Indira Varma's Tala and Obi-Wan's butts):

Now here's a look at the newest teaser "Hunt" followed by a look back at the official trailer for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the first three episodes currently streaming on Disney+ and the fourth episode dropping this week:

Joining McGregor & Christensen are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. The series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.