Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Ewan McGregor Confirms L.A. Filming in Late Spring

The last time we checked in on the upcoming Disney+ "Star Wars" universe live-action series Obi-Wan Kenobi, there was a whole lot of confusion over where the Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen-starring series would be filming and when. Was it Boston, England, or Boston, Massachusetts? Was it going to take place somewhere else? And was it already filming or starting up this month? Thankfully, McGregor himself offered some clarification as well as some additional thoughts he has about the project. Speaking with actor/comedian Eddie Izzard (Hannibal) during Izzard's #MakeHumanityGreatAgain charity event where he's attempting to run (on a treadmill) 31 marathons, and then perform 31 stand-up shows in 31 days- all while raising money for charities.

Checking in with Izzard as he was finishing up his last marathon of the challenge, McGregor confirmed that Obi-Wan Kenobi is looking to start filming in late Spring in Los Angeles (and nowhere else that he's been told, contrary to rumors). From there, McGregor explained why he's excited about the series being filmed using the same technology that they used for The Mandalorian, how technology has made filming so much easier, why he loves the "old western" feel and vibe to "Mando," and more in the clip below:

Preparing for a series he says is "a long time coming," McGregor revealed in an interview with Empire last year and that he's more excited to play the iconic character now than he was in the last two prequel films. "I'm more excited about doing this one than I was doing the second and third one that we did before," the actor explained. One of the reasons for the excitement: his director. "I'm just excited about working with Deborah Chow [director], and the storylines are going to be really good I think. I'm just excited to play him again. It's been long enough since I played him before," said McGregor.

McGregor's also looking forward to getting some time filming on The Volume, the high-resolution video wall tech that allows for large-scale artificial environment creation used by The Mandalorian. "The first three [Star Wars films] I did were really at the very beginning of digital photography," the actor explains. "We had a camera with an umbilical cord to a tent, it was like back to the beginning of movies where the camera didn't move very much because there was so much hardware attached to it. Now we're going to be able to really create stuff without swathes of green-screen and blue-screen, which becomes very tedious for the actor."

Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan producer Kathleen Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Allegedly, Kennedy was concerned that having the lead character serve as a mentor to a young Luke and/or Leia skewed too close to The Mandalorian-The Child aka "Baby Yoda" dynamic.