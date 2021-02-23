So the last time we checked in with Ewan McGregor to find out how things were going with the upcoming Disney+ "Star Wars" universe live-action series Obi-Wan Kenobi, the actor confirmed to actor/comedian Eddie Izzard (Hannibal) during Izzard's #MakeHumanityGreatAgain charity event that filming was set in Los Angeles for the late spring. Looks like either McGregor wasn't kidding or he's getting himself in shape for the role- and by "in shape," we mean he looks like he could tear the entire Empire apart with his bare Obi-Wan hands- screw The Force.

In the following post from fitness and health expert/trainer Tony Horton, we see McGregor on Day 16 of his diet and fitness routine and… well, let's be honest? The dude looks jacked, and he's not even done with his training/fitness routine yet. Here's a look at McGregor going full-on "Hulkamania":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Horton (@tonyshorton)

Preparing for a series he says is "a long time coming," McGregor revealed in an interview with Empire last year and that he's more excited to play the iconic character now than he was in the last two prequel films. "I'm more excited about doing this one than I was doing the second and third one that we did before," the actor explained. One of the reasons for the excitement: his director. "I'm just excited about working with Deborah Chow [director], and the storylines are going to be really good I think. I'm just excited to play him again. It's been long enough since I played him before," said McGregor.

McGregor's also looking forward to getting some time filming on The Volume, the high-resolution video wall tech that allows for large-scale artificial environment creation used by The Mandalorian. "The first three [Star Wars films] I did were really at the very beginning of digital photography," the actor explains. "We had a camera with an umbilical cord to a tent, it was like back to the beginning of movies where the camera didn't move very much because there was so much hardware attached to it. Now we're going to be able to really create stuff without swathes of green-screen and blue-screen, which becomes very tedious for the actor."

Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. Hayden Christensen will also reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker, the franchise's future Darth Vader. In April, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan producer Kathleen Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Allegedly, Kennedy was concerned that having the lead character serve as a mentor to a young Luke and/or Leia skewed too close to The Mandalorian-The Child aka "Baby Yoda" dynamic.