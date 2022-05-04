Obi-Wan Trailer: The Jedi Face Dark Days; Darth Vader Wants A Rematch

If you're a "Star Wars" fan then we don't need to remind you why today's date is an especially big one (just make sure to give some love tomorrow for "Revenge of the Fifth"). But with Disney+ & Lucasfilm set to launch director Deborah Chow's Ewan McGregor & Hayden Christensen-starring "Star Wars" spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi later this month, what better way to wish the world "May the Fourth Be With You! than with the release of the official trailer? But that's not all, because we also have a new key art poster, additional images, and more. And in case you're wondering? Yeah, there's a really nasty "disturbance in The Force" looking for a "Round #2" with Obi-Wan- as the poster below alludes to:

So with that in mind, here's a look at the official trailer for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, set to hit the Disney+ streaming service on May 27th with its first two episodes (streaming weekly until the finale on Wednesday, June 22):

Now here's a look at the previously-released official teaser & date announcement:

Joining McGregor & Christensen are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. The series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.