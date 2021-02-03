ODB Returns to the Ring for Next Week's Impact; More Matches Set

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you a follow-up to my illustrious recap last night. I know that it is tempting to stop watching Impact because El Presidente's recaps are so good and it's better to read about the show, but I must ask you not to do that, comrades, because there is so much exciting stuff to watch. Impact has announced the card for next week's show, and it is looking very exciting.

Here's what they're advertising for the show, comrades:

Don't miss the final IMPACT! before No Surrender, next Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch! ODB battles Kimber Lee, Kiera Hogan takes on Nevaeh, The Good Brothers defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against Chris Sabin and James Storm, Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer sign the contract for their No Surrender World Title match and more!

In addition to that, Cousin Jake will give his answer to Eric Young, who demanded that Jake join Violent by Design or continue to be harassed by the group. If it were me, I would just contact human resources, comrades, but to each their own. As usual, Bleeding Cool will publish a recap of the episode after it airs. Until next time: socialism or death!

