Olivia Munn Finalizing Deal to Join G4 Relaunch: Report

Back during the glory days of pop culture television network G4, the Attack of the Show! hosting tag-team of Olivia Munn and Kevin Pereira may have been the best hosting duo on television (with the pairing of Chris Hardwick and Sara Jean Underwood being our favorite "substitute hosts"). With amazing chemistry, brutal honesty, and a vibe that they live the things they cover (and honest about it when they didn't), we were genuinely surprised that another network didn't lure them away to host a morning or afternoon show.

So when we see the teaser for the return of the NBCUniversal Cable and Dish Network-created channel, we threw some coal on our "dumpster fire of speculation" and started thinking how great it would be to get the band back together. Looks like we weren't the only ones thinking that, with The Wrap reporting from sources that Munn is in final talks for a multiyear deal that would find her joining the relaunch. The development deal would include both on-air and off-air/production aspects, though a spokesperson for the G4 Network did not respond to the reports.

Because we're in our "2000's feels," here's a look back to a 2007 interview Munn did on the set of Attack of the Show! where she explains why it was important to be upfront about being relatively new to video games when she first started hosting if they were going to have an honest connection with their viewers:

"I didn't want to come on to be that person who just pretends to be into it. When I'm acting, then I'm an actress, and I'm playing a role. But when I'm here every day I'm myself – I'm a heightened version of myself, obviously, I make a lot more jokes, and I'm pretty energetic. Otherwise I'm pretty tired all the time! I save it for 4-5 and let out all my energy then. But I didn't think there was anything wrong with saying I want to learn about games and I'm very interested," explained Munn. "Growing up in Japan and having brothers I do have a lot of respect for cars and for gaming and for technology, and I do take my computer apart – although now I have a Mac, so I don't have to do that — but I'm very familiar with the tech side of the world."