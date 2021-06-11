Omega vs. Moose Set for Against All Odds, Sami Callihan Faces Winner

The future is shaping up for the crossover between Impact Wrestling and AEW, and it looks to be getting even better during the "return of the crowds" era. Moose is set to challenge Kenny Omega for the Impact Wrestling Championship this Saturday at the Against All Odds Impact Plus special, and the winner of that match will face Sami Callihan at Slammiversary in July, in front of Impact fans.

Furthermore, Omega vs. Moose will take place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, the home of AEW, where Tony Khan and Scott D'Amore insisted the match could take place free of interference (yeah, right!). The plans were announced during the Impact/AEW summit during Thursday's episode of Impact on AXS TV.

After the summit, Don Callis tried to get the Good Brothers to take out Sami Callihan once and for all, but Scott D'Amore caught wind of it and booked the Good Brothers in a tag match for Against All Odds against Callihan and a partner of his choice. Tommy Dreamer volunteered to be that partner and Callihan accepted.

Other matches on Impact last night had implications for Against All Odds. Rosemary defeated Havok to prevent Havok joining the title match between Rosemary and Deonna Purrazzo this weekend. Tasha Steelz defeated Susan in a one-on-one match ahead of Fire N Flava defending the Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Susan and Kimber Lee on Saturday. Four participants in the X-Division Championship #1 contenders match on Saturday faced off in a tag team match on Impact this week, with Petey Williams and Trey Miguel defeating Rohit Raju and Chris Bey, with the fifth contender, Ace Austin, getting involved in a post-match brawl along with champion Josh Alexander. During an episode of All About Me, Jordynne Grace challenged Tenille Dashwood to a one-on-one match which will take place at Against All Odds. But that's not all.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tasha Steelz ON FIRE Heading Into Against All Odds! | IMPACT! Highlights June 10, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbKgE8Zk_xw)

After Eddie Edwards defeated Joe Doering in singles competition, Violent by Design attacked, but NJPW star Satoshi Kojima made the save ahead of his match with Doering at Against All Odds. Rhino and Deaner will be the ones to defend the Impact Tag Team Championships against Decay on Saturday. W. Morrissey also destroyed Willie Mack in a No DQ match on Impact this week ahead of Morrissey's one-on-one match with Rich Swann, who saved Mack from a post-match beatdown on last night's show.

Against All Odds will air Saturday at 8PM for Impact Plus subscribers. Slammiversary will take place on PPV on July 17th.