One Piece Cast Reacts to Mayumi Tanaka & Iñaki Godoy's Luffy Meet-Up

In the following video, we get to see the cast of Netflix's live-action series take on One Piece react to Mayumi Tanaka & Iñaki Godoy meeting.

Anime fans looking to see what Netflix, Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer) & publisher Shueisha have pulled off with their live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece were treated to some excellent news over the weekend. During the streamer's session at Los Angeles Anime Expo 2023, audiences were treated to a video featuring Monkey D. Luffy's real-life counterpart Iñaki Godoy meeting Mayumi Tanaka, the original anime voice of Luffy, for the first time. And it was during that meeting that we learned that Tanaka is joining the rest of the original Japanese voice actors (including Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa Zoro, Akemi Okamura as Nami, Kappei Yamaguchi as Usopp, and Hiroaki Hirata as Sanji) to officially dub the live-action series.

Now, we're getting a chance to check out how the cast reacted to seeing Tanaka pass the Luffy torch to Godoy. Here's a look back at what went down during Anime Expo 2023 – followed by what we know about the series so far:

"I've been voicing Luffy for more than 23 years now, and I think everyone has a little bit of Luffy in their heart. Iñaki, who performs Luffy in this live-action series, is so fun and joyful that he really makes a perfect Luffy," Tanaka shared. "I'm very happy to be able to voice Luffy in this adaptation as well." Tanaka added, "'One Piece' is a story whose words and images can resonate with you in different ways depending on your situation or perspective at any given moment, allowing for new discoveries all the time. And of course, nothing would bring me greater joy than if people who've never experienced 'One Piece' can become part of the family beginning with this show." Yamaguchi appreciates the opportunity to share the same spirit of the anime series with new fans. "The live-action 'One Piece' is a bit different from both the manga and the anime, but the underlying spirit is the very world that everyone has wanted to see."

Here's a look back at the official teaser for Netflix's One Piece that was released last month- with the streaming series adaptation setting sail on August 31st:

Netflix's Live-Action "One Piece": What You Need to Know

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing).

