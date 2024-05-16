Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: bad boys 4, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die

Bad Boys: Ride or Die: Final Trailer Teases The Guys Against The World

Sony Pictures has released the final trailer and a giant pile of new posters for the upcoming Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Article Summary Sony Pictures drops final trailer and posters for Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Sequel buzz builds as summer release pits Bad Boys against top films.

June 2024 release date sets stage for ultimate showdown in cinemas.

The franchise continues with "us against the world" underdog theme.

There are a lot of sequels and prequels coming out in June, and one of the films that have the chance to take everyone by surprise kind of is Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The last film, Bad Boys For Life, seemed like it would be a typical early January film that would be released and then forgotten. That wasn't the case, and while it was a pandemic year, it certainly helped in the long run because it was one of the handful of films that managed to open that year. The film was also pretty well received by critics and fans alike. So it's not really that surprising that Sony Pictures greenlit a fourth movie, and this time, it's getting a prime-time release date in June. Whether or not that will end up working for this film remains to be seen. It's much easier to be at the top when there isn't much in the way of competition, but June 2024 is stacked with massive films all vying for audience attention. The final trailer, along with a giant pile of posters, was released today, and it will be another "us against the world" story with bonus dirty cops. So, as unrealistic as these films are, at least the part about cops being the worst is accurate.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This Summer, the world's favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, directed by Adil & Bilall, stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Rhea Seehorn, with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano. It is written by Chris Bremner and Will Beall, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Chad Oman, and Doug Belgrad, and executive produced by Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter, Jon Mone, Chris Bremner, and Martin Lawrence. Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be released on June 7, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!