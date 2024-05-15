Posted in: ABC, FX, Hulu, TV, YouTube | Tagged: always sunny, FXX, hulu, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, rob mcelhenney

Always Sunny: Michael Strahan Reopens Emmys Wound in 5 Seconds (VIDEO)

Without knowing it, Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan broke the hearts of millions of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans.

When we last checked in with FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, DeVito was sharing some hopeful intel about the 17th season. But for this go-around, we're visiting a rather sore subject when it comes to the longest-running U.S. sitcom in television history. Yup, that's right – the complete and total snubbing that The Gang's gotten from Emmy Awards voters. It was a topic that the five addressed on stage during the Emmy Awards back in January and one that Olson recently addressed in a profile interview. But this one is neither funny nor insightful – more like painful.

Checking in with ABC's Good Morning America to promote the new season of FX's Welcome to Wrexham, McElhenney was introduced by GMA co-host Michael Strahan this way: "Now, with the star and creator of Emmy-winning comedy series, 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia…" Ouch. We can't tell if we could read something in McElhenney's face during those few seconds – let us know if you do. While Strahan's heartbreaker happens in the opening seconds of the video below, make sure to stick around for the entire run because it's actually a pretty fun interview:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson on Emmy Snub

At the Emmy Awards earlier this year, The Gang got the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors) – and to take a moment to address their topic of the show being ignored by Emmy voters. "Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here."

To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marked the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'"

As fun as that was to watch, the point can't be ignored. How can a show that's run for 16 seasons (and counting) be as ignored as "Always Sunny" has been over the course of its run? "We talk about that a lot," Olson shared during an interview with Vanity Fair. "I think there are some shows where it's just decided, 'Oh, this is the hit show of the season,' and people will give it a shot. And then there are just some shows that are just like, 'No, this isn't an Emmy show.' And if you jumped in and saw a clip of our show and didn't quite understand it, you'd think this show is raunchy and gross—not appropriate and not classy and lowbrow. And the truth is, that's true. And if you really watch a full episode, it's so smart. We're making lots of statements. We are making fun of extremists. It's a lot more intelligent than people think."

Olson added, "It just became a thing where it was like, 'Oh, that show again.' People are looking at new shows. The truth is we are getting a lot of validation every single day. We have fans that will cry and shake if they take a picture [with us]. We're doing what we want to do, making a show that we're proud of and making people happy. I really am truly good. But will I take an Emmy? Yeah, I'll take an Emmy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!