One Piece Cast Reacts to Seeing Teaser; Official Images Released

Setting sail on August 31st, Netflix's One Piece cast reacts to seeing the teaser for the series; new official preview images were released.

Yesterday was a big day for the folks behind Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer) & publisher Shueisha's take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece, with Netflix's global fan event TUDUM hosting the first official look at the upcoming streaming as well as a conversation with the cast. But that wasn't quite all, as we also have a look at the first official preview images from the adaptation. And following that, we get a chance to check in on what the cast thought as they were screened the teaser for the first time.

And here's a look at the cast in real-time as they check out the teaser for the first time:

Hold onto your straw hats nakama the cast of ONE PIECE is about to watch their very first teaser, and it's packed with feels. Get ready to sail with them on August 31st #OnePieceAdaptation #onepiece @netflix pic.twitter.com/dihDursz9l — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official teaser for Netflix's One Piece – setting sail on August 31st:

Netflix's Live-Action "One Piece": What You Need to Know

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing).

