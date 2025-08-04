Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: one piece

One Piece Day: Netflix Series Teasing Something "Big"; New S02 Image

Along with a new Season 2 look at the crew, Netflix's series take on Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is teasing something big for One Piece Day.

Article Summary Netflix teases a major One Piece Day reveal for August 9-10, sparking speculation about a teaser or trailer.

A new Season 2 image features Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, hyping the crew's next adventure.

The showrunners hint at "something BIG" for One Piece Day, fueling anticipation for a trailer or teaser.

One Piece’s global fan community gears up as Netflix promises exciting new updates for the celebration.

If you're a fan of the global phenomenon, you've had August 9th and 10th on your radar for some time now. That's because it's One Piece Day, a celebration of everything and anything Eiichiro Oda's One Piece. Of course, it would make sense for showrunners Matt Owens and Joe Tracz's live-action series adaptation to join in on the fun – and that's exactly what they're doing. Along with a new image spotlighting Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji), the show's social media account teased "something BIG approaching" to add to the festivities. Could we be getting a teaser, a full-blown trailer, or one of those "middle ground" teaser trailers? It vibes like we could be – but for now, enjoy the new image below:

Here's a look at what hit the show's social media accounts earlier today, with more goodness expected our way between now and One Piece Day on August 9th and 10th.

Can you feel it in the wind, Nakama? 🌊 The seas are restless and rumors from the Grand Line speak of something BIG approaching for ONE PIECE DAY! 😆🏴‍☠️ Trust us, you'll want to be aboard when it hits! pic.twitter.com/lsLvaGSHMG — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 4, 2025 Show Full Tweet

One Piece Season 2: A Look at The Cast

Joining the second season are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. 0, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) as Miss All Sunday, Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess, Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M., Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon, Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu.

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Owens & Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season – with Oda and Maeda also executive-producing alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, and Chris Symes.

