Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear Part 2 Exclusive Clip: Sushi Showdown

With FOX and Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear wrapping up this week, we've got an exclusive sneak peek at a sushi showdown.

Article Summary Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear heads into its finale with five sleep-deprived contestants still battling to win.

Bleeding Cool has an exclusive Fear Factor clip teasing a gross sushi showdown that hits Brion especially hard.

After 24 hours without sleep, the remaining players face tarantulas, electrocution, and more brutal tests.

Johnny Knoxville hosts the Fear Factor two-part event as the contestants push past exhaustion and disgust.

Adrienne (26 – Sachse, TX), Brion (42 – Oxford, MS), Jeff (48 – New Jersey City, NJ), Meg (45 – Murrells Inlet, SC), and Tatum (25 – Scottsdale, AZ). That's who's still standing heading into the finale of FOX and host Johnny Knoxville's two-part special event Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear. But even having gone 24 hours without sleep, the challenges won't be letting up – from tarantulas and electrocution, to a disgusting sushi showdown that will push our contestants to their limits – and beyond. Speaking of that last challenge, the fine folks over at the hit reality competition series were kind enough to pass along an exclusive clip of what's to come for Bleeding Cool to share. We won't spoil it – other than to say, it's a real "sushi showdown" – one that's hitting Brion pretty hard.

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear Part 2 Preview

"Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear" Part 2: Five sleep-deprived contestants push through another 24 hours with no sleep – facing tarantulas, needles, electrocution, and a disgusting sushi showdown that pushes one contestant over the edge. The explosive conclusion of the two-part special features a harrowing game of ATV chicken to decide who wins the $50,000 grand prize and the right to say, "Fear is not a factor!"

FOX's Fear Factor: House of Fear is produced by Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone serves as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original "Fear Factor" format, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. "Fear Factor" is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

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