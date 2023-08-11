Posted in: Comics, Manga, Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: anime, manga, netflix, one piece, preview, trailer

One Piece: Iñaki Godoy Tours Shueisha Offices, Meet Creators (VIDEO)

In the following featurette video, One Piece star Iñaki Godoy took a tour of Shueisha, home of the manga and original anime series.

With less than three weeks to go until the live-action series premiere of Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer) & publisher Shueisha's take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece sets sail, we're getting a chance to take a break from the teasers, preview images, and key art posters. For this go-around, series star Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy) is getting a chance to tour the offices of Shueisha. In the featurette that was released earlier today, Godoy gets a chance to check out storyboards for the anime pilot before sharing with the team just how much the manga and anime have meant to him and to millions around the globe over the years.

For a look at Godoy's visit to the offices of Shueisha Games, check out the following featurette – followed by a look back at what we learned about the live-action adaptation so far:

Back on "'One Piece' Day," fans were able to check in with Oda, who offered his thoughts on the upcoming series. In the following beautiful-looking two-piece letter to the fans, Oda makes it clear right in the opening that "no compromises" were made in bringing the series to life. From there, the franchise creator reveals just how much creative say he had on the production, how the folks working on the series are "'One Piece' superfans," and how he's looking forward to hearing from the fans:

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's One Piece, with the streaming series adaptation setting sail on August 31st – and following that, we have a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer and additional information on the streaming series adaptation:

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing).

