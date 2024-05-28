Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, one piece, preview, season 2

One Piece Season 2 Has "Some Pretty Cool Powers Coming": Eric Litman

One Piece Editor Eric Litman has read some of the Season 2 scripts and had some very promising things to say about the Netflix series.

Okay. We like this. If you're reading this, then you obviously know we're talking about the second season of Joe Tracz, Matt Owens, Netflix, Tomorrow Studios & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece. We had series star Iñaki Godoy celebrating Monkey D. Luffy's birthday with a ten-ton tease of who might just be appearing this season (more on that below). Following that, we had a data dump from Netflix of viewing numbers for the second half of 2023 that offered a crystal clear picture as to why the series is returning for more adventures.

Now, we're getting a quick tease about what's to come from Editor Eric Litman during a recent interview with Gold Derby to discuss his work on the streaming series. Noting that being able to work on such a known global franchise as One Piece comes with a high level of "responsibility" as well as "honor," Litman likes what he's read of the second season so far – especially in terms of "some pretty cool powers" that are on the way. "I have read some of the scripts for season two," Liman revealed. "I'm pretty excited about where things are going. I don't want to say too much [but] there's some pretty cool powers coming." Here's a look at Litman's one-on-one with Gold Derby's Marcus Dixon – with Litman's tease about the second season kicking in at around the 13:05 mark in the video below:

One Piece Season 2: Monkey D. Luffy BDay Video Teases Mr. 3

Godoy had much more on his mind than just offering "the greatest, coolest, and most inspiring pirate to ever sail the Grand Line" birthday wishes earlier this month. Check out the cake in the video below… and how it looks like a candle… and then we have the "3" at the top that Godoy lights – before giving us a sly smile. Of course, that has to mean that we're getting "Loan Shark" Galdino, aka Mr. 3 (former officer agent of Baroque Works – alongside partner Miss Goldenweek – and the main antagonist of the "Little Garden Arc") for the second season. After eating the Doru Doru no Mi Devil Fruit, Mr. 3 develops the ability to create & control wax.

It's May 5th, NAKAMA! 🎉 Join our captain @InakiGodoy in celebrating the greatest, coolest, and most inspiring pirate to ever sail the Grand Line. Happy B-B-B-B-Birthday, Monkey D. Luffy! 🌬️🎂 pic.twitter.com/e0BLcFGklE — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) May 5, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

Owens & Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season – with Oda and Maeda also executive-producing alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, and Chris Symes.

