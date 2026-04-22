Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: the death of robin hood

The Death of Robin Hood: Official Promo Video Released

A24 has released a new official promo video for The Death of Robin Hood, starring Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer, which will be released in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Article Summary A24 has released a new official promo for The Death of Robin Hood as the film heads toward its June 19, 2026 release.

The Death of Robin Hood continues A24’s busy spring lineup, standing out as a darker, more conventional crowd-pleaser.

The new footage offers another look at the film’s violent, surreal historical style after the first trailer debuted earlier this year.

Michael Sarnoski directs The Death of Robin Hood, with the latest promo building momentum ahead of its theatrical debut.

A24 has one hell of a spring slate, and it's rather amusing how The Death of Robin Hood might be the most conventional of the bunch. While a film like The Drama rightfully stirred up a lot of discussion, and Mother Mary is one of those movies that is either going to be someone's jam or it very much is not, this feels like something we would see from Focus Features or maybe even 20th Century. Revisionist tales of classics are something that people have been doing for centuries, and seeing how people change and adapt the most well-known stories to make them their own is always interesting.

Now that the release date for The Death of Robin Hood is creeping closer, more footage has made its way online. The video A24 released today is called an "official promo," which is a bit weird. It's not quite long enough to be considered a trailer, and maybe they could have called it a teaser if the trailer hadn't been released at the beginning of the year. The cast is pretty stacked, and this kind of violent, somewhat surreal historical storytelling is another genre people tend to be really into when it resonates with them. Personally, the first thing I see when I watch this is thinking, "Man, The Northman ruled," but that's me.

The Death of Robin Hood: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation.

Michael Sarnoski's The Death of Robin Hood stars Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe. It will be released in theaters on June 19, 2026.

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