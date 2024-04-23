Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, one piece, preview, season 2

One Piece Season 2: Joe Tracz Joins Netflix Series as Co-Showrunner

Netflix's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece is welcoming Joe Tracz as the new co-showrunner for Season 2.

Netflix, Tomorrow Studios & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece is welcoming Joe Tracz (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as the new co-showrunner for Season 2. Tracz will join Season 1 co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer Matt Owens – with Season 1 co-showrunner Steven Maeda staying aboard as an executive producer. "Joe has brought a wealth of enthusiasm and experience into our second season that will help take 'One Piece' to new heights. We're incredibly lucky to have him as a co-captain of this ship. The best crew on the seas grows larger!" Owens shared. Tracz added, "I've been lucky to work on big adaptations of several beloved series, and they don't come bigger or more beloved than 'One Piece.' I'm a huge fan of Oda-san's incredible imagination, and I was blown away by what the live-action team created in Season One. So it's a dream and a joy to come aboard the Going Merry as it enters the Grand Line for an even more giant Season Two."

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

Owens & Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season – with Oda and Maeda also executive-producing alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, and Chris Symes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!