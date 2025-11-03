Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: one piece

One Piece Season 3 Welcomes Cole Escola as Fan-Favorite Bon Clay

Tony winner Cole Escola (Oh Mary!) has joined the cast of Netflix's One Piece Season 3 as fan-favorite Bon Clay (Bentham; Mr. 2 Bon Kurei).

Season 2 premieres March 10, 2026, with the Straw Hat crew sailing into the Grand Line for new adventures.

Production for Season 3 begins later this year in Cape Town, featuring dazzling new foes and settings.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Season 2 set pieces, action sequences, and exciting cast additions.

With the second season ready to set sail on March 10, 2026, we've got an update on the third season of Netflix's Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji)-starring series adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece that we think you're going to like. With production set to get underway later this year in Cape Town, South Africa, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Tony winner Cole Escola (Oh Mary!, At Home with Amy Sedaris) has joined the Season 3 cast in the series regular role of fan-favorite Bon Clay (aka Bentham, aka Mr. 2 Bon Kurei). "A master of performance and precision," Bon Clay was envisioned as a non-binary character and is described as "dangerous as they are dazzling — a theatrical assassin who turns combat into art."

The cast and creative team are taking viewers behind the scenes in a new featurette that shares more about how the second season came together, shows off more of the sets and filming, and even sneaks in some new looks at Season 2 action:

When the streaming series returns for its second season, our crew will take on fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm searching for the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Joining the second season are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. 0, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) as Miss All Sunday, Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess, Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M., Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon, Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu.

Owens and Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season, with Tracz and Stokes serving as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the third season. The series' executive producers also include Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios; Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda. The live-action series was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

