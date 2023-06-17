Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: anime, manga, netflix, one piece, preview, tudum

One Piece Sets Sail In August; Netflix Shares Official Teaser Trailer

With the streaming series adaptation setting sail on August 31st, we have a look at the official teaser trailer for Netflix's One Piece.

The folks behind Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer) & publisher Shueisha's take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece have been making it clear that the live-action series would be making its presence known in a big way heading into Netflix's global fan event TUDUM. And that's included Eiichiro Oda posting an artistic countdown to Netflix's big event emanating from Brazil. We also had stars such as Iñaki Godoy, aka Monkey D. Luffy; and Emily Rudd, aka Nami, explaining to new One Piece fans just how massively huge the manga & anime franchise is around the world. But today's the day – and Netflix did not disappoint. Because not only do we have an official teaser for the upcoming series, but also a release date – and that would be August 31st.

Here's a look at what the streamer has in store for One Piece – followed by a look back at what we know about the live-action take so far:

Netflix's Live-Action "One Piece": What You Need to Know

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!