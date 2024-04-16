Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: anime, blu-ray, Bofuri I Don’t Want to Get Hurt So I’ll Max Out My Defense, Bungo Stray Dogs, Crunchyroll, flcl, Soul Eater, Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

One Piece, Vinland Saga Lead Crunchyroll's July 2024 Blu-Ray Lineup

Crunchyroll unveiled its July 2024 Blu-Ray releases, which include Vinland Saga, One Piece, Bungo Stray Dogs, Tomo-Chan is a Girl! and more!

Article Summary Crunchyroll's July 2024 Blu-ray lineup features Vinland Saga S2 and One Piece.

Exclusive editions include Tomo-chan Is a Girl! and BOFURI with unique extras.

FLCL Season 1 and Soul Eater return with new box art and special features.

Fans can pre-order these anime hits soon at the Crunchyroll Store.

Crunchyroll will be celebrating July in red, white, and Blu-rays with multiple new releases coming to home video in North America, including the multiple Anime Award-nominated VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2; a limited edition of Tomo-chan Is a Girl! with a 76-page art book, art cards, and stickers; a limited edition of BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Season 2 with joystick covers, a 64-page art book, and multiple art cards; Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4, and many more! There will also be re-releases of fan favorites FLCL Season 1 and Soul Eater with all-new box art.

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2 – Blu-ray

Thorfinn's long-time goal of killing his father's murderer, Askeladd, has been robbed of him and now is at a loss for what to do with his life. Sold to a farmer in Denmark tending to his lands, he meets fellow slave Einar, who inspires him to find purpose beyond revenge. As he seeks atonement and a new purpose, King Canute the Great is waging a war to conquer Denmark to create a paradise on Earth.

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2 – Special Features

Promo Videos

Textless Opening & Ending Songs

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! – Limited Edition – Blu-ray

Tomboy Tomo couldn't have picked a more awkward high school crush 'cause it's on her childhood friend, Junichiro, but he only sees her as one of the guys. Despite her pretty looks and signals, nothing gets through to this meathead! Will Junichiro ever realize Tomo's into him and see her for the cutesy girl she actually is?!

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! – Limited Edition Exclusives

76-page art book

8 art cards of Tomo and her friends

Character reaction sticker sheets

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! – Special Features

Anime NYC Premiere Video with Japanese Voice Actors

"Making Of" Shorts

Promo Video

Trailers

Textless and Ending Songs

FLCL Season 1 – Blu-ray

Naota is a detached sixth-grader afflicted by the pangs of puberty. He's fooling around with his brother's ex-girlfriend when a crazed girl on a motor scooter runs him over, brains him with a bass guitar, and moves into his house. She says she's an alien, and hurls Naota into the middle of a mega-corporation's secret agenda. Now giant battling robots shoot from his skull when he has naughty thoughts.

FLCL Season 1 – Special Features

Director Commentaries

Videos with Music by The Pillows

"Ride on Shooting Star" Video by The Pillows

Outtakes (English Dub)

Textless Ending Song

Trailers

Crunchyroll July 2024 North American Home Entertainment Releases:

July 2, 2024

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2 Part 1 – Blu-ray

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 – Blu-ray

In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

July 9, 2024

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Season 2 – Limited Edition – Blu-ray/DVD Combo – LE

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Season 2 – Blu-ray

One Piece – Season 13 Voyage 8 – BD/DVD

Summoned to Another World for a Second Time – The Complete Season (Sub Only) – Blu-ray

July 16, 2024

Soul Eater – The Complete Series – Blu-ray

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! – The Complete Season – Limited Edition – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! – The Complete Season – Blu-ray/DVD Combo

July 23, 2024

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 1 – Blu-ray

Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion – The Complete Season – Blu-ray

July 30, 2024

FLCL Season 1 – Blu-ray

All titles listed above will be available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store along with more home video offerings for purchase.

