Only Murders in the Building S03 Mystery Begins August 8th (TEASER)

A mini-teaser confirms Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building Season 3 debuts on August 8th.

Okay, it's time to report some good news for once (not much of that lately), with fans of Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building getting the official news from the trio about when the third season will be hitting their screens. And if you've been following our OMITB coverage, then you know that August 8th sounds kinda familiar. In the teaser below, we get some new looks at Gomes, Martin, Sheen, Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, and others as our intrepid gumshoes tackle their biggest mystery yet.

Here's a look at the mini-teaser that was released earlier today confirming the show's August 8th return:

Only Murders in the Building: Steve Martin Spoiled Date Back in April?

During their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" weekend show at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Fla., the duo reportedly revealed the premiere date as they were speaking with the audience ahead of the show. According to two attendees speaking exclusively with Variety (recording of the event was prohibited), Martin & Short were updating the audience on what they have coming up in their respective careers. With an image of the two with Gomez, Rudd & Streep on display, Martin reportedly said, "Catch the new season August 8." Short apparently followed with, "Our show is like Steve trying to pee — it streams for 33 minutes." With a new season bringing a new mystery for our trio to solve (with a mix of new & returning faces), here's a look at an official teaser for Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Season 3:

Here's a look back at Gomez's & Martin's Instagram posts from January, where we see a video of the OMITB cast together to mark the start of work on the third season, with an appearance from Streep near the end confirming her casting:

"'Only Murders in the Building' is the true crown jewel of our slate," said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, in a statement last summer when the news of Season 3 was first announced. "Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty, and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story." Now here's a look back at the announcement teaser that was also released:

My neighbors have a special message for you all: #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding will return for Season 3! Now I just have to worry about who's next… I hope it's not me! pic.twitter.com/J8AeH6CpNO — Only Murders in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

