Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Steve Martin Drops Return Date? Looks like we might just know when Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building Season 3 premieres.

Fans of Hulu's Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez-starring Only Murders in the Building were already excited about a third season that sees Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, and Jesse Williams coming aboard – and did we mention Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep? Well, it looks like they now know the date to mark down on their calendars – courtesy of none other than Martin & Short. During their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" weekend show at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Fla., the duo reportedly revealed the premiere date as they were speaking with the audience ahead of the show.

According to two attendees speaking exclusively with Variety (recording of the event was prohibited), Martin & Short were updating the audience on what they have coming up in their respective careers. With an image of the two with Gomez, Rudd & Streep on display, Martin reportedly said, "Catch the new season August 8." Short apparently followed with, "Our show is like Steve trying to pee — it streams for 33 minutes." With a new season bringing a new mystery for our trio to solve (with a mix of new & returning faces), here's a look at an official teaser for Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Season 3:

Here's a look back at Gomez's & Martin's Instagram posts from January, where we see a video of the OMITB cast together to mark the start of work on the third season, with an appearance from Streep near the end confirming her casting:

And here's a look back at Martin, Short & Gomez giving the SAG Awards the proper opening that it deserved in February:

"'Only Murders in the Building' is the true crown jewel of our slate," said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, in a statement last summer when the news of Season 3 was first announced. "Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty, and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story." Now here's a look back at the announcement teaser that was also released: