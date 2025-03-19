Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Opry 100, the grand ole opry

Opry 100: A Live Celebration Viewing Guide: What You Need to Know

With the pre-show live and host Blake Shelton kicking things off tonight on NBC and Peacock, here's a guide to Opry 100: A Live Celebration.

With Grand Ole Opry member and country music superstar Blake Shelton set to host, tonight brings a three-hour celebration of the impact and influences that The Grand Ole Opry had on not just Country Music but all genres of music. Since its debut in 1925, "The Opry" has captivated audiences with its dynamic lineup of country superstars, new artists, comedians, and celebrity guests – and that's exactly what's planned tonight for NBC and Peacock's Opry 100: A Live Celebration, a showcase of iconic collaborations, a reflection on legendary Opry moments, and a tribute to the artists, fans, and songs that defined – and continue to define – country music. Here's a rundown of what you need to know about tonight's event – including when and where to watch, intel on the red carpet pre-show, who's set to appear and/or perform, and much more.

What Do I Need to Know About Checking Out NBC's "Opry 100: A Live Celebration"? With performances taking place at the Grand Ole Opry House and Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, NBC's Opry 100: A Live Celebration kicks off tonight at 8 pm on NBC and Peacock – with the three-hour event hosted by Grand Ole Opry member and country music superstar Blake Shelton.

Who's Set to Perform During NBC's "Opry 100: A Live Celebration"? The three-hour live celebration will feature performances from some of country music's most acclaimed artists, including Opry members Shelton, Alan Jackson, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Ashley McBryde, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Clint Black, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Jamey Johnson, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Marty Stuart, Reba McEntire, Ricky Skaggs, Steven Curtis Chapman, Terri Clark, Trace Adkins, Travis Tritt, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, and a special appearance from Randy Travis. In addition, Opry cast members and fan favorites such as Amy Grant, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, The War And Treaty, and Yolanda Adams will appear.

Is Barbara Mandrell Being Honored During NBC's "Opry 100: A Live Celebration"? Yes, the event will include a special appearance by Barbara Mandrell – with Ballerini performing a heartfelt tribute to Mandrell's music and legacy.

Who's Producing NBC's "Opry 100: A Live Celebration"? The telecast will be executive produced by Silent House Productions' Emmy Award winners Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn, along with R.A. Clark and Steve Buchanan.

Will NBC's "Opry 100: A Live Celebration" Have a Red Carpet Livestream? For all of the pre-show action and behind-the-scenes looks, check out the Opry 100: A Live Celebration Red Carpet Livestream hosted by WSM Radio's Kelly Sutton – kicking off at 6:30 pm ET (and you can check it out below):

What Can You Tell Me About The Grand Ole Opry? From Philadelphia to Fiji, everyone knows the Grand Ole Opry is the show that made country music famous. How it earned that reputation is quite a tale. It began on the night of Nov. 28, 1925, when an announcer on Nashville radio station WSM introduced fiddle player Uncle Jimmy Thompson as the first performer on a new show called The WSM Barn Dance. Now, more than 90 years later, the show Hay started is still going strong. Along the way, it has launched countless country music careers and led the way for Nashville to become Music City.

Early Opry performers such as Roy Acuff, Minnie Pearl, Ernest Tubb, and Bill Monroe became musical foundations for the Opry during its years in residence at the historic Ryman Auditorium, later welcoming to the stage artists who would become entertainment icons in their own right including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, and Bill Anderson.

The Opry said goodbye to the Ryman Auditorium on Friday night, March 15, 1974. The next night, President Richard Nixon joined Acuff on stage at the Grand Ole Opry House. Still, they could keep in touch with the traditions of the Ryman because a 6-foot circle of hardwood was taken from the Ryman and placed center stage at the Opry House.

Today, the magic continues. Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart, Mel Tillis, and Carrie Underwood are among the stars who are part of the Opry family. Thousands of people make pilgrimages every year to see and hear them, while millions tune in to enjoy the Grand Ole Opry via 650 WSM, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, syndicated radio, mobile apps, or the website at opry.com.

