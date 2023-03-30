Orphan Black: AMC Releases Images for Krysten Ritter-Starrer "Echoes" AMC released preview images for the upcoming Orphan Black: Echoes, set in the universe of the original series and starring EP Krysten Ritter.

In honor of the influential Tatiana Maslany-starring series' 10th anniversary, we have some great news to pass along to Orphan Black fans out there. First up, all five seasons of BBC America's Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated drama are now streaming exclusively on AMC+, readily available to "Clone Club" members who subscribe to the streaming service. But that's just the start, because AMC Networks is also passing along an impressive set of preview images for the new series Orphan Black: Echoes, set in the universe of the original series and starring EP Krysten Ritter (Marvel's Jessica Jones, Love and Death). As for when the series is set to premiere? That intel is still listed as "COMING SOON" – but for now, check out these official preview images & series overview:

Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. Joining Ritter on the series is Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It's A Sin, Line of Duty), Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School), and Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap).

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is the creator, writer, showrunner & executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett (the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons) on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series. Boat Rocker's Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce, in addition to Katie O'Connell Marsh.