Oscars: John Cena Gets to The Naked Truth of Costume Design (VIDEO)

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel and presenter John Cena had an eye-opening way to present the award for Costume Design - before Cena got cold feet.

Earlier tonight, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took to the main stage of the 96th Annual Academy Awards broadcast on ABC – his fourth time serving as Oscars ringmaster (Kimmel also hosted in 2023, 2018, and 2017). If we're being objective, we would have to say that Kimmel's opening monologue was a mixed bag of safe stuff and some random tangents – like bringing back up Robert Downey Jr.'s past drug use to the point where it looked like Downey Jr. was telling Kimmel to move on. But he made up for it when it came to the category of "Achievement in Costume Design," with BarbieJacqueline Durran, Killers of the Flower MoonJacqueline West, NapoleonJanty Yates and Dave Crossman, OppenheimerEllen Mirojnick, and Poor ThingsHolly Waddington nominated for the top honor. While Waddington would walk away with the win, it would be Kimmel and John Cena's intro to the nominees that grabbed attention.

Oscars
Image: ABC News Screencap

Referencing that famous 1974 Oscars moment when a streaker interrupted presenter David Niven, Kimmel dropped a ten-ton "hint" about how nutty it would be if that happened again. After a few more, we see Cena pop up from behind one of the stage props – shirtless, with the implication being that he was naked. After expressing his last-minute doubts about the plan and criticizing Kimmel for coming up with the idea, Cena eventually walks out on stage – with a large nomination envelope covering his private area. Based on what we saw, if Cena wasn't actually naked behind that envelope, then he was wearing the smallest & most invisible G-string.

Oscars
Image: ABC News Screencap

Rob Paine returns as co-executive producer, and Taryn Hurd returns as talent producer. Producers Sarah Levine HallErin Irwin, and Jennifer Sharron, music director Rickey Minor, and lighting designers Bob Dickinson and Noah Mitz also rejoin the team. Writers for this year's show include Jamie AbrahamsRory AlbaneseAmberia AllenTony BarbieriJonathan BinesJoelle BoucaiBryan CookBlaire ErskineDevin FieldGary GreenbergJosh HallowayEric ImmermanJesse JoyceKimmelCarol LeiferJon MacksMitch MarchandGreg MartinJesse McLarenMcNearneyKeaton PattiDanny Ricker, Louis Virtel and Troy Walker. As previously announced, the show's production team also includes director Hamish Hamilton and production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley.

