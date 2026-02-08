Posted in: Apple, Current News, NBC, NFL, Peacock, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, super bowl

Our Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show w/ Bad Bunny Preview

Here's our preview of the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music's Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show before Bad Bunny takes the stage.

Article Summary Bad Bunny headlines the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show, making history with his performance.

Anticipation builds around possible surprise guests like Cardi B and Bad Bunny's high-energy act.

Bad Bunny addresses cultural pride and delivers a powerful message about unity and inclusion in America.

NFL and celebrities praise Bad Bunny’s impact, spotlighting his influence on music, culture, and the big game.

Every year around Super Bowl time, the age-old debate begins over whether people like the big game or everything else that's not the big event the most. With all due respect to the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, their match-up has taken a backseat to the attention the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music's Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show, and the announcement that global phenomenon Bad Bunny would be headlining it, would receive. Unfortunately, a lot of that hasn't been great, stemming from folks who don't realize that Puerto Rico is part of the United States and decided to have their own "halftime show." Of course, there's only one real halftime show – otherwise, I could start singing, "I'm a Little Teapot" out my window while Bad Bunny is performing and call what I did a "halftime show," too. With that in mind, we're offering a preview of tonight's big performance (and hopefully, an appearance from Cardi B), including Bad Bunny's Apple Music press conference from the weekend, Bad Bunny's opening monologue from NBC's Saturday Night Live, what other folks have had to say about Bad Bunny headlining, and more.

After sharing that he was very happy performing during the big game, Bad Bunny noted during his monologue as host of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 premiere that everyone was happy about it—including FOX "News." From there, we got a badly edited video of FOX "News" anchors saying that they're thrilled and that Bad Bunny should be president. "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," Bad Bunny shared in Spanish following the clip. "It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it." Bad Bunny ended his monologue by joking that anyone who didn't understand what he just said should take the next four months to learn.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement when the news was first announced. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL." Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show/Bad Bunny: A Little History

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Bad Bunny/Halftime Show: With only days to go until the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed Bad Bunny headlining the big event. "I think Bad Bunny, and I think that was demonstrated last night, is one of the great artists in the world, and that's one of the reasons we chose him," Goodell responded when asked if he expects Bad Bunny to make any political statements during his performance. "But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on and that this platform is to use to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents, and to be able to use this moment to do that. I think artists in the past have done that. I think Bad Bunny understands that, and I think he'll have a great performance," he added.

Bad Bunny's Message During Grammys Acceptance Speech: "ICE Out": A week before he's set to headline the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music's Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show, Bad Bunny had a message while accepting the award for Best Música Urbana Album (Debi Tirar Mas Fotos) during CBS's Grammys broadcast: "ICE out." Bad Bunny's message was in response to national protests against the Trump Administration's Department of Homeland Security and its ICE agents over acts of violence that have been committed in a number of cities, with the recent focus being on the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans… hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So please, we need to be different; if we fight, we have to do it with love. We don't hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that's the way to do it. With love. Don't forget that please," Bad Bunny added.

Bad Bunny says "ICE OUT" at the #Grammys and receives a massive standing ovation: "We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.… pic.twitter.com/IFzvguqdCR — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Dallas Cowboys Co-Owner: Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX Is "Awesome": "I think our Latina fan base is amazing. And I think when you think about the Super Bowl, you want the No. 1 performer in the world to be there," Dallas Cowboys co-owner, executive vice president, and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones shared during an interview on The Katie Miller Podcast. "We're on a global stage and we can't ever forget that. Our game goes out to everybody around the world and to get the premier entertainer to want to be a part of our game, I think is amazing. We have a mixed culture. Our whole society is based on immigrants that came here and founded our country. I think we can celebrate that. I think the show's going to be amazing."

When Miller attempted to interject with the issues that some have with Bad Bunny's previous comments (though noticably not mentioning comments made by Trump folks like Kristi Noem, Mike Johnson, or her husband, Stephen Miller), Jones shifted the focus back to the big day and how everyone's focus will be on the game – and not politics – despite what's been said by folks on either side. "I don't think our game's about politics," Jones continued. "I don't think people tune in to look at politics. We do everything we can to avoid politics. I think in that moment people will be watching the game, they'll be celebrating music and nobody will be thinking about what comments on the left side, what comments on the right side. This is about bringing people together."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!