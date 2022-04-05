Outer Range: Josh Brolin Confronts The Unknown in Official Trailer

For Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), life is busy enough fighting to keep his land and his family. But when an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness appears, Royal finds himself coming face-to-face with the unknown that will question his faith in everything… including himself. With Prime Video's Outer Range set to premiere in ten days, viewers are now getting a chance to check out an official trailer that proves an effective mix of family drama, wry humor, and supernatural mystery.

Now here's a look at the official trailer for Amazon's Outer Range, set to premiere the first two episodes on Friday, April 15 (with two episodes dropping every week for the three weeks that follow):

At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts' west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

Led by Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin (Dune), Outer Range features an ensemble cast of award-winning and breakout talent, including Imogen Poots (I Know This Much Is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone). Outer Range comes from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Josh Brolin, Robin Sweet, Lawrence Trilling, Amy Seimetz, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B Entertainment are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt.